Florida Fashion Week To Debut At Four Seasons Resort Orlando On October 25Th Showcasing Luxury Designers From Wardrobe Boutique

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Florida Week, a premier fashion event created by Nayrouz Olarte and International Fashion Federation, is proud to announce its debut at the luxurious Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt World Resort, on October 25th, 2024. This highly anticipated event includes a collaboration with Wardrobe, the signature boutique at Four Seasons Resort Orlando. Wardrobe's retail portfolio includes the latest in high fashion collections of internationally renowned designer lines such as Missoni, Balmain, Patbo, Zimmermann, and Simkhai. The fashion show will include pieces available for purchase at Wardrobe.

Florida Fashion Week announces its debut at the luxurious Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World Resort, on October 25th, 2024.

Continue Reading

In an event that will elevate Orlando's status on the global fashion map, Florida Fashion Week, presented by Florida Fashion Shows, will feature a fashion expo followed by two distinct runway shows. The first show will feature collections by emerging designers, alongside international and Florida-based talents, offering a diverse range of creative perspectives. The second show, presented by Wardrobe, will showcase pieces from some of the world's most sought-after designers.

"Partnering with Wardrobe at Four Seasons Resort Orlando brings together the height of luxury and fashion excellence," said Nayrouz Olarte, founder of International Fashion Federation and Florida Fashion Shows. "We are excited to offer a platform where emerging and established designers can converge, allowing attendees to experience the full spectrum of fashion innovation and creativity."

"We are excited to be a part of this amazing event. As the curator of the fashion lines at Four Seasons Resort Orlando boutiques I am thrilled to showcase the fantastic brands we carry," said Michelle Perales, Manager of Retail Buying at Wardrobe and Fable. "Our store is like a dream walk-in closet to experience - a hidden gem for locals to discover. This fashion show is a celebration of the beautiful collections and an opportunity for us to connect with our local community. It's going to be a magical evening filled with fashion, fun, and a sprinkle of enchantment!"

Four Seasons Resort Orlando, known for its commitment to elegance and world-class hospitality, is the perfect backdrop for this event, combining sophistication and style.

Prior to the shows guests are invited to attend a Fashion Expo Pop-Up with doors opening at 3pm.

Event Details:



Date: October 25th, 2024

Location: Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World Resort

Fashion Expo Pop-Up : 3pm - 5pm

First Show: 5pm - 7pm Featuring emerging and established Florida and International designers Second Show: 8pm In collaboration with Wardrobe, featuring Missoni, Balmain, Patbo, Zimmerman, Simkhai, Fendi Kids, Camilla Kids and more.

Tickets are available for each show starting at $75 or attendees can purchase a VIP all access pass, offering an exclusive experience for fashion insiders, influencers, and luxury enthusiasts. For more information about Florida Fashion Week, The Shows, including VIP packages, sponsorship opportunities and event tickets, please visit

Guests are encouraged to make a reservation for pre-or-post show dining at the Resort's restaurants, including Capa, Ravello, and The Lobby Bar. For dining reservations, contact 407-313-6161.

About Wardrobe at Four Seasons Resort Orlando

Located on the lobby level of the Resort, this lifestyle boutique offers an extensive range of fashionable clothing, swimwear, footwear, and accessories for both men and women. The collection showcases an exciting blend of styles from prestigious designers like Missoni, Cartier, and Zimmermann, complemented by a carefully curated selection of luxury jewelry.

About International Fashion Federation

International Fashion Federation (IFF) is a global trade organization dedicated to uniting stakeholders in fashion, tourism and hospitality. While other leading fashion organizations focus on global trade, designer recognition through awards, and education and resources for support with things like materials, supply chain and manufacturing, IFF focuses on the connection between the fashion industry and the business interests of a thriving city.

For media inquiries contact [email protected]

SOURCE International Fashion Federation

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED