(MENAFN) A concert organized by the UK-based humanitarian organization Syria Relief drew a large crowd in the northwestern city of Idlib, offering a vibrant celebration of joy and unity. The event, which was headlined by the popular Syrian singer Yahya Hawwa, featured a selection of anthems that emphasized themes of and resistance. Attendees, many of whom were supporters of the opposition, waved Syrian revolution flags, adding to the festive atmosphere.



The concert took place as life in areas controlled by opposition groups in Syria begins to gradually return to normal. This marks a hopeful moment for residents of Idlib, who have lived through years of conflict. The event was part of a series of efforts to bring entertainment and solidarity to the people in these areas, showing resilience amid ongoing challenges.



The concert in Idlib followed another similar event in Aleppo the day before, where Yahya Hawwa also performed for thousands of enthusiastic fans. Both concerts were part of Syria Relief's efforts to foster a sense of community and hope among Syrians living in opposition-held areas.



These events come amid significant political changes in the region, with a new administration led by Ahmed al-Sharaa assuming control following the fall of Bashar al-Assad. Assad fled to Russia after anti-regime forces took control of Damascus on December 8, marking a pivotal moment in Syria’s ongoing conflict.

