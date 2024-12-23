Destream Announces New Ambassador Program, Empowering Creators With Exclusive Opportunities

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Dec. 23, 2024

destream , a for creators, announces the launch of an ambassador program focused on supporting creators. As part of the program, ambassadors will receive unique opportunities to develop and promote their projects, participate in events, collaborate with other creators, and earn additional income.

The program will start in Europe, where the platform has already attracted more than 30,000 users. Next year, the ambassador initiative is planned to expand to other key regions to provide access to monetization opportunities for creators around the world.

What does the program offer?

Program participants will be able to take advantage of a number of exclusive opportunities, including:



Collaborative projects and content : Creating unique content together with the platform and other creators.

Support and promotion : destream will actively promote the ambassadors' content through its media channels and social networks.

Financial support : Ambassadors will be able to earn income through affiliate programs and special offers.

Legal support : Participants will receive development and legal advice from professional supervisors. Participation in events : Ambassadors will be able to participate in exclusive events that will help expand the audience.

How to become an ambassador?

The selection of ambassadors is carried out manually. Creators can apply by contacting the team via email [email protected] , or be selected based on their social media activity from the number of the company's users. The recruitment of ambassadors will take place on an ongoing basis, and the first contracts with the creators are planned to be signed in early 2025.

About destream

destream

is a comprehensive toolkit for creators to monetize their content efficiently. The platform provides creators with convenient ways to generate income, including personalized payment links, multifunctional widgets for streamers and a branded debit card for instant access to earned funds. Support for different currencies makes destream accessible to users around the world, providing an alternative to traditional payment systems.

The users of destream include creators working in a wide variety of niches: gaming, beauty, music, travel and many others. The platform continues to expand its audience and strengthen its position in the market, offering creators more flexible and convenient solutions for monetizing their content.

