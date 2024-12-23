Turkish ambulance helicopter collides with hospital in Mugla, leaving 4 dead

(MENAFN) A tragic incident occurred in Türkiye’s southwestern Mugla province when an ambulance helicopter crashed into a hospital building, claiming the lives of four individuals. According to the province’s Governor, Idris Akbiyik, the victims included two pilots, one doctor, and one healthcare worker. The crash took place at the Training and Research Hospital in the Mentese district of Mugla, a location that was severely impacted by the accident.



Following the crash, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed his condolences and sorrow over the loss of life. In a post on X, he extended his sympathies to the families and loved ones of the victims, offering his deepest condolences during this difficult time. His message reflected the national mourning caused by the tragic event.



Emergency response teams, including fire, health, and police personnel, along with experts from Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), were quickly dispatched to the scene. Their primary focus was to manage the aftermath of the crash and ensure public safety around the area. Governor Akbiyik confirmed that there was heavy fog at the time of the incident, and an investigation into the cause of the crash is currently underway.



Governor Akbiyik also shared that, despite the severity of the crash, there was no damage reported within the hospital itself. He extended condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and reassured the public that the situation at the hospital had been contained.

