(MENAFN- The Rio Times) A missile from Yemen hit Tel Aviv on December 21, 2024, injuring 30 people. The Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for the attack. They targeted a military site in the Jaffa district with a hypersonic ballistic missile. Israeli emergency services treated 16 people for minor injuries from shattered glass. Another 14 individuals sustained injuries while rushing to shelters.



The strike followed Israeli on Yemen two days earlier. Those killed nine people in Sanaa and Hodeida. Israel had launched them in response to a Houthi missile hitting an Israeli school. The Houthis have fired over 200 missiles and drones at Israel since October 2023. They claim to support Palestinians in the ongoing Gaza conflict.



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed retaliation against the Houthis . He called them "almost the last arm of Iran's axis of evil" after Hamas and Hezbollah. Netanyahu promised severe consequences for attacks on Israel. He urged citizens to remain patient and follow safety instructions.









Middle East Tensions Escalate as Houthis Target Israel

The missile strike marks a significant escalation in the regional conflict. It demonstrates the Houthis' expanding reach and capabilities. The attack also highlights the complex web of alliances and proxy conflicts in the Middle East. Iran backs the Houthis, while the U.S. supports Israel.



International concern grows over the potential for wider regional destabilization. The U.S. and other nations view Houthi attacks as a threat to global maritime security. They have conducted strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen. Efforts to build a coalition to protect Red Sea shipping continue.







The conflict impacts global trade and oil prices. Houthi attacks on ships in the Red Sea disrupt vital shipping lanes. This raises costs for international commerce and threatens supply chains. The situation adds to existing economic pressures from inflation and geopolitical tensions.



As the conflict escalates, diplomatic efforts to de-escalate tensions face challenges. The international community calls for restraint from all parties. However, the cycle of attacks and retaliation shows no signs of abating. The situation remains volatile, with potential for further escalation.

