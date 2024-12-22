NC Rules Out Joining BJP-Led NDA
Date
12/22/2024 3:12:34 PM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The National conference on Sunday ruled out joining the BJP-led NDA and dismissed as baseless a media report in this regard.
This news being peddled by certain so-called journalists is nothing but a blatant lie, driven by malicious intent to mislead the people of Jammu and Kashmir, National Conference chief spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq said.
ADVERTISEMENT
He was reacting to a report published in a newspaper that claimed Jammu and Kashmir's ruling party might be preparing grounds for a return to the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in exchange for the Union Territory's statehood.
ADVERTISEMENT
“It is disgraceful and irresponsible for anyone to spread such baseless rumours... Let me challenge the individual behind this fabrication: name the so-called 'top BJP leadership' that Omar Abdullah alleged to have met, or immediately retract your claim and issue a public apology,” he said in a post on X.
Sadiq also said Abdullah's meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi was held in full public view.
Read Also
NC Dismisses As 'Unfounded' Mehbooba's Claims Of Ration Card Cancellations
Despite 50 MLAs, NC Fails To Fight For Lost Rights: Mehbooba
“For the record, his meeting with the home minister in North Block was in full view of the media. If this so-called journalist claims otherwise, let him substantiate his allegations with evidence or admit to his lies. We will not allow such deceitful tactics to go unchallenged,” he said.
Sadiq also threatened legal action against the publication if the report was not withdrawn.
“If this fabricated story is not retracted immediately, accompanied by a public apology, we reserve the right to take legal action against those responsible for tarnishing our image and misleading the public. Let this be a warning: such dishonest journalism will not be tolerated,” the National Conference spokesperson added.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN22122024000215011059ID1109021858
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.