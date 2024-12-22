Trump's Advisors Push For Swift Exit From WHO
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
United States President-elect Donald Trump's transition team
plans to withdraw the US from the World health Organization (WHO)
on January 20, the day he assumes office, Azernews
reports the financial Times, citing sources.
While some within the team advocate for reforming the WHO, those
pushing for a full exit appear to hold greater influence.
In 2020, Trump announced plans to sever ties with the WHO and
withdraw funding to the organization, accusing it of failing to
respond adequately to the COVID-19 outbreak. After taking office,
Biden restored the nation's participation.
