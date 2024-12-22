عربي


Trump's Advisors Push For Swift Exit From WHO

Trump's Advisors Push For Swift Exit From WHO


12/22/2024 3:09:59 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) United States President-elect Donald Trump's transition team plans to withdraw the US from the World health Organization (WHO) on January 20, the day he assumes office, Azernews reports the financial Times, citing sources.

While some within the team advocate for reforming the WHO, those pushing for a full exit appear to hold greater influence.

In 2020, Trump announced plans to sever ties with the WHO and withdraw funding to the organization, accusing it of failing to respond adequately to the COVID-19 outbreak. After taking office, Biden restored the nation's participation.

