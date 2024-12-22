Ukraine's Intel Chief Says He Received Award From Foreign Minister

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Chief of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) Kyrylo Budanov has received an award from Foreign Andrii Sybiha for his support of Ukrainian diplomats.

Budanov said this in a post on his Telegram channel, Ukrinform reports.

At an event marking Ukraine's Day of the Diplomatic Service Worker, Budanov congratulated the diplomats on their professional holiday and thanked them "for their difficult and important mission during Ukraine's struggle for freedom -- strengthening international support for our state and holding the aggressor state Russia accountable."

"I was honored to receive a symbolic award from Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha for supporting Ukrainian diplomats," Budanov said.

He expressed pride in the "effective interaction and joint work between the HUR and the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry for the benefit of our state and the protection of its interests."