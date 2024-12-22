Zelensky Congratulates Ukrainian Diplomats On Professional Holiday

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky congratulated Ukrainian diplomats on their professional holiday and outlined the key priorities and guidelines for their work in the coming year.

The head of state said this in a post on Telegram, seen by Ukrinform.

"There are hundreds of areas of relations in the world where Ukraine needs real, concrete, and tangible results. This is the job for our diplomats: to be present in the right offices, in the media, and in communication with all the people Ukraine needs, to make their position clear, ensuring the necessary outcomes for Ukraine," Zelensky said.

Zelensky approves appointment of new Ukrainian ambassadors

He thanked all diplomats who work with dedication - "not just putting in long hours until exhaustion, or seeking the gratitude of their immediate supervisors, not merely working from 9 to 6, but truly striving for results for Ukraine."

Zelensky stressed that being a Ukrainian ambassador or diplomat means "being someone who can give a clear and specific answer to the question of what exactly you have done to bring peace closer and to protect the interests of Ukraine and Ukrainians."

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine