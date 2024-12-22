Kuwait, India Hold Official Talks
Date
12/22/2024 9:06:43 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Dec 22 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah held official talks with visiting Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on Sunday.
Distinguished and deep-rooted bilateral ties, in addition to avenues of cooperation to serve both friendly countries' best interests, were discussed.
Both sides, according to a government statement, renewed commitment to develop cooperation in information technology, energy technology, healthcare, AI and space.
A MoU on defense cooperation was signed after the talks, along with an executive program between the country's Public Authority for Sports and the Indian Ministry for Youth Affairs and Sports for 2025-2028.
Both sides also inked a cultural exchange program for 2025-2029 and a framework agreement to form an alliance for solar power. All documents were signed by Minister of Foreign affairs Abdullah A-Yahya and his Indian counterpart Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.
The talks were attended by a host of Kuwaiti cabinet members and senior officials, in addition to the Indian delegation accompanying Premier Modi. (pickup previous)
hb
MENAFN22122024000071011013ID1109021365
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.