Kuwait, India Hold Official Talks

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 22 (KUNA) -- the Prime Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad held official talks with visiting Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on Sunday.

Distinguished and deep-rooted bilateral ties, in addition to avenues of cooperation to serve both friendly countries' best interests, were discussed.

Both sides, according to a statement, renewed commitment to develop cooperation in information technology, technology, healthcare, AI and space.

A MoU on defense cooperation was signed after the talks, along with an executive program between the country's Public Authority for Sports and the Indian Ministry for Youth Affairs and Sports for 2025-2028.

Both sides also inked a cultural exchange program for 2025-2029 and a framework agreement to form an alliance for solar power. All documents were signed by Minister of Foreign affairs Abdullah A-Yahya and his Indian counterpart Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

The talks were attended by a host of Kuwaiti cabinet members and senior officials, in addition to the Indian delegation accompanying Premier Modi.

