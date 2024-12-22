Türkiye's BIST 100 opens Friday’s session with gains

(MENAFN) On Friday morning, Türkiye's benchmark stock opened at 9,790.96 points, marking a modest gain of 0.26 percent or 25.84 points from the previous day’s closing. This positive start came after a more challenging day on Thursday, when the Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index experienced a sharp decline of 1.52 percent, finishing at 9,765.12 points. The day saw a substantial trading volume of 69.7 billion liras, which is approximately USD1.98 billion, reflecting significant market activity.



At 10:05 a.m. local time (0705 GMT), the exchange rates for major currencies were as follows: the USD/TRY rate stood at 35.1548, the EUR/TRY rate was at 36.4872, and the GBP/TRY exchange rate was recorded at 43.9546. These figures show the current value of the Turkish lira against other major currencies, which has been fluctuating due to ongoing economic conditions.



In commodity markets, the price of one ounce of gold was reported at USD2,620.21, maintaining its position as a valuable asset amidst economic uncertainties. Meanwhile, Brent crude oil was priced at approximately USD72.50 per barrel, reflecting the global oil market's sensitivity to geopolitical and economic developments.



The mixed performance in both the stock and currency markets indicates a degree of volatility in Türkiye's financial landscape, influenced by factors such as inflationary pressures and global economic trends. Despite the early gains in the stock market on Friday, the challenges from the previous day’s downturn still linger in investors’ sentiment.

MENAFN22122024000045015839ID1109021230