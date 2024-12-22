Viral Video: Husband Arranges Wife's Wedding With Her Lover 12 Years After Marriage Netizens Say 'Get Rid Of Alimony'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The world is full of wonders, and we came across yet another surprising situation, a love story that saw a happy ending but with a twist. Let's discover how a mother of three married her lover after twelve years of union with another man.

The most surprising part of the tale is that the marriage with her boyfriend was arranged by her first husband. This unconventional story surfaced in Bihar's Sirsa . The woman and her ex-husband had been living together for 12 years, but things were meant to change for times to come.

The ex-husband decided to part ways with his wife in a surprising move and allowed her to marry her lover. Her boyfriend, who was a father of two kids, could be seen applying vermilion to the woman's forehead, symbolic of marriage union in Hindu tradition.

The viral video shared by social media handle Ghar Ke Kalesh on X amassed over 5.62 lakh views, 2.3 thousand likes and numerous comments. The caption to the post states,“Extra-Marital Affair (Mother of three children fell in love with the father of two children, the husband got his wife married to her boyfriend; they had love marriage 12 years ago) Saharsa Bihar.”

During the ceremony, the ex-husband was present, he assured everyone that if any issues arise in the future, it would be for the couple to handle.

Netizens were abuzz with amusing remarks after coming across this fairytale love story that has a complex twist.“Bro took“jaane dene ka name hi pyar hai" seriously!! (Bro took 'letting go is the true meaning of love' seriously)," one user joked. A second user stated,“Best strategy to get rid of alimony and maintenance."

Another user commented,“The poor husband thought this was easier than getting divorced lol." A fourth user wrote,“Bihar is a whole nation alone. Don't consider it belongs to us. Bihar is not for mature also." A fifth user questioned,“What the hell. Where is society going? What example are people of today setting for current and future generations??"