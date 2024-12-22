Two Dead In Kherson As Result Of Russian Drone Attack
12/22/2024 5:09:59 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Two people were killed in the evening as a result of a Russian drone attack in the Dniprovsky district of Kherson.
According to Ukrinform, this was reported in Telegram by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin.
“Last night in the Dniprovsky district, the occupiers attacked a man born in 1975 from a drone,” Prokudin said.
According to him, the man was fatally wounded.
Later, Prokudin reported one more casualty.
“The attack by a Russian FPV drone destroyed a residential building and started a fire. While clearing the rubble, rescuers found the body of a dead woman,” Prokudin wrote.
According to him, the woman is currently being identified.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russian invaders attacked 30 settlements in Kherson region yesterday; it was reported that one person was killed and six others, including a child, were injured.
