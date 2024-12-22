Embrace The Year Of The Snake With Four Seasons

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)
Toronto, Canada:
As the Year of the Snake approaches,
Four Seasons
invites guests to embark on a global journey of celebration and renewal.
Across Asia, Europe, and beyond, Four Seasons properties honour the Lunar New Year with immersive traditions, exquisite feasts, and transformative wellness experiences.
Blending cultural heritage with modern luxury, each moment is thoughtfully designed to create joy, connection, and cherished memories for the season.
“The Lunar New Year is a cherished occasion for connection and celebration,” says
Rami Sayess , President, Hotel Operations – Asia Pacific.“At Four Seasons, we are proud to reflect the traditions of the communities we serve, offering guests experiences that beautifully combine authentic culture with modern elegance.”
Immerse in Festive Traditions Across Asia
Four Seasons Hotel Guangzhou :
Usher in the Lunar New Year with a southern Chinese lion dance on January 29, 2025. Guests can also immerse themselves in cultural workshops, including spring couplet writing, sugar painting, and traditional
tàpiàn
ink rubbing.
Four Seasons Resort Bali at Jimbaran Bay :
Experience a vibrant lion dance performance followed by a nine-station Lunar New Year buffet at
Taman Wantilan , featuring Yee Sang, chili crab, and BBQ duck against the stunning backdrop of Jimbaran Bay.
Four Seasons Resort Chiang Mai :
Celebrate with traditional lion dances, indulge in the Sweet Sensation dessert experience at
KHAO , and connect with loved ones through a serene Family Wellness Retreat.
Four Seasons Hotel Hangzhou at West Lake :
Enjoy a day of cultural exploration, including a UNESCO World Heritage Site
boat tour , expert introduction to the ecology of West Lake, and children's activities, culminating in an intimate reunion dinner at
Jin Sha , set amid the tranquil beauty of West Lake.
Four Seasons Hotel Shenzhen :
Savour contemporary Cantonese classics at
Zhuo Yue Xuan
with curated festive menus, artisanal hampers, and traditional delicacies such as poon choi and rice puddings for gatherings of all sizes.
Four Seasons Hotel Dalian :
Delight in an elegant reunion dinner at
Saai Yue Heen
or enjoy spring-themed afternoon tea at the
Lobby Lounge , featuring classic Cantonese flavours and warm hospitality.
Savour Exquisite Festive Feasts
Four Seasons Hotel Beijing : Celebrate with Michelin-starred dining at
Cai Yi Xuan
or enjoy the luxurious poon choi treasure pot, paired with gourmet gift offerings from Opus Lounge.
Four Seasons Hotel Macao :
Relish the culinary artistry of Michelin-starred
Zi Yat Heen
or savour inventive creations such as
Xiao Ting 's Flying Fried Noodles with Boston Lobster.
Four Seasons Hotel Kuala Lumpur :
Dine on elevated Cantonese classics by Chef
Jimmy Wong
at Michelin-recognized
Yun House,
including Five-Head Abalone with Sea Moss and Fish Maw Dumpling with Cordyceps Flower.
Four Seasons Hotel Tianjin : Mark the Year of the Snake with
Jin House 's Golden Snake New Year Dinner, featuring premium ingredients such as Boston lobster, pine leaf crab, and braised Golden Ginseng.
Four Seasons Hotel Hangzhou at Hangzhou Centre : Celebrate with Ningbo delicacies crafted by Chef
Neal Zeng
at
Song , or indulge in a floral-inspired New Year afternoon tea at
The Lounge , reflecting the elegance of spring blooms.
Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong : Indulge in a festive dinner menu featuring auspicious dishes at two-Michelin-starred
Lung King Heen , where culinary excellence meets time-honoured traditions. Delight in signature treats such as the newly introduced Water Chestnut Pudding with Ginger and Snow Dates and explore a selection of elegant festive hampers available on the
eShop
- perfect for gifting cherished loved ones.
Refresh and Rejuvenate for the New Year
Four Seasons Resort Langkawi :
Begin the year with the Vitality Wellbeing Journey at the
Geo Spa , featuring therapeutic treatments and wellness consultations to rejuvenate mind and body.
Four Seasons Hotel Suzhou :
Relax with signature treatments such as the Swiss
Perfection Brightening Facial
or the
Warm Herbal Abhyanga Massage , paired with a themed buffet at
Yun He
or an authentic reunion dinner at
Jin Jing Ge .
Four Seasons Hotel Seoul : Celebrate the Year of the Snake with
Lift Your Wellness , a luxurious k-beauty escape featuring Amorepacific treatments designed to leave skin radiant and refreshed. Complement wellness journeys with festive dining options, including modern Cantonese creations at
Yu Yuan
and traditional Korean New Year delicacies at
The Market Kitchen .
Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui : Align zodiac elements through curated
spa
treatments,
Muay Thai
sessions, and
sound bath
rituals under the stars.
Four Seasons Hotel Singapore :
Celebrate the spirit of longevity and renewal at the newly launched
Chi Longevity
clinic, where science-based methods optimise health and slow biological ageing - perfect for starting the Lunar New Year refreshed and revitalised.
Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Landaa Giraavaru :
Embrace renewal at
AyurMa
with
Teresa Tarmey Facials
and a detoxifying
Stem-Cell Remodelling Scrub , designed to rejuvenate body and refresh spirit for the year ahead.
Celebrate Asia and Beyond: A Global Lunar New Year
Four Seasons Hotel London at Tower Bridge : Experience the vibrancy of Lunar New Year at
Mei Ume
with a decadent 10-course menu paired with Moutai cocktails. Complemented by live lion dance performances, this celebration beautifully blends Eastern tradition with London's contemporary charm.
Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok at Chao Phraya River :
Indulge in the festive offerings of Michelin-recommended
Yu Ting Yuan , featuring exclusive Sweet and Turnip Puddings and a specially curated menu. Highlights include barbecued suckling pig with Krystal caviar and double-boiled conpoy with ginseng - each dish crafted to symbolize joy, prosperity, and culinary excellence.
Four Seasons Hotel Osaka :
Immerse in the festive celebrations at
Jiang Nan Chun , where Chef
Raymond Wong
presents Cantonese culinary masterpieces against the dynamic cultural backdrop of Osaka.
Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa :
Celebrate the Year of the Snake with a festive family reunion dinner, a vibrant poolside lion dance, and an Asian Street Food Festival at Vaboa Huraa, blending island charm with Lunar New Year traditions.
A Global Celebration of Renewal
Celebrate the Year of the Snake with Four Seasons, where timeless traditions meet modern luxury. Whether through unforgettable culinary feasts, cultural immersions, or rejuvenating wellness retreats, each experience is designed to bring joy, renewal, and prosperity.
