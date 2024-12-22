Uganda, Kenya And South Sudan Hold 4Th Tripartite Technical Boundary Committee Meeting In Kampala

(MENAFN- APO Group)

The 4th Tripartite Technical Boundary Committee(TTBC) meeting comprising South Sudan, Kenya and Uganda was held from 17th -19th December 2024, at the Golden Tulip Hotel, in Kampala. The purpose of the meeting was to track the agreed positions of the tripartite meetings of December 2019, September 2021 and December,2021; Revise the work-plans and budget for the establishment of the tri-junction and to agree on the commencement date for the re-affirmation of the Tri-junction Point of the three countries.

The Uganda Delegation was led by Ms. Jacqueline W. Banana, Ag. Head of the Department of Regional Peace and Security, the Delegation of the Republic of Kenya was led by Ms. Juster Nkoroi, Head of the Kenya International Boundaries Office (KIBO), and the delegation of the Republic of South Sudan was led by Hon. Dr. David Nailo Mayo, Chairperson of South Sudan's transboundary Committee. The meeting was officially opened by Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Bagiire Vincent Waiswa, who informed the delegates about the importance of concluding and implementing the previously agreed upon modalities for the implementation of the tri-junction boundary point between Uganda, Kenya and South Sudan. Bagiire stressed the importance of border re-affirmation and demarcation given its far-reaching implications for regional stability, cooperation, and development. He added that the tri-junction is a vital geographical and political point, which once established, will help mitigate conflicts orchestrated by historical clashes that have arisen from disputes over unclear boundaries.

“The three nations are bound together not only by geography but by shared heritage, language, customs and norms including having mutual interests in trade, security and development,” he said. Mr. Bagiire expressed his gratitude to the African Union Border Programme (AUBP), the German Corporation for International Cooperation (GIZ), and the East African Community (EAC) who have continued to facilitate the border activities through provision of equipment, funds and technical capacity building. The partners have also contributed to the sensitization drives that have been key in getting the border communities and their leadership on board in support of the border demarcation activities; he said.

In her opening remarks, head of Uganda's delegation, Ms. Jacqueline W. Banana, welcomed all delegates to Kampala Capital City and reminded the meeting that, 3 Tripartite meetings had been held before and all funded by the African Union. Expressing gratitude to the partners, who supported several activities related to the demarcation of the tri-junction, she stated that the three meetings had discussed and agreed on modalities including the required budget and work plan. In her remarks, the Head of Delegation of Republic of Kenya, Ms Juster Nkoroi noted that the three countries have successfully implemented all activities of the establishment of the tri-junction and these included seven sensitization exercises which included the High-level Ateker leaders meeting held in Moroto in November 2024 and Peace Caravan, including bench-marking tours in July 2023. She informed the meeting that the Republic of Kenya is committed and ready to implement the MOUs on reaffirmation, delimitation and demarcation of her respective boundaries with Uganda and South Sudan in order to comply with the AU deadline of 2027

The Head of Delegation of the Republic of South Sudan, Hon. Dr. David Nailo Mayo, reminded the meeting that the AU Border Programme since its creation in 2007 had been working diligently on border matters and their assistance was enormous especially in supporting delegates to border meetings. The Tripartite meeting ended with the signing of the Report of the Kenya-South Sudan-Uganda Tripartite Technical Boundary Committee Meeting on the establishment of the Tri-junction at Golden Tulip Hotel, Kampala.

