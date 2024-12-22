عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

A Bus Tour Across China The First Inner Mongolia Shaomai Festival


12/22/2024 4:22:45 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

  • Inner Mongolia - Where Nature's Purity Meets culinary Excellence

BEIJING, Dec. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the Dongzhi (Winter Solstice) approaches, a time as significant as the New Year itself, the spirit of reunion warms the heart of Hohhot (the Green City), inviting all to a feast of flavors and culture! Join us for a grand celebration where culinary artistry meets cultural heritage! On December 21, 2024, at 10:15 AM (Beijing Time), China media Group, in collaboration with the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region Agriculture and Animal Husbandry Hall, proudly presents an integrated media live broadcast: "A Bus Tour Across China | Where Each Shaomai Tells a City's Story." Amid rising steam and anticipation, the Inaugural Inner Mongolia Shaomai Festival unfolds spectacularly extending a warm invitation to all! Each carefully crafted shaomai embodies the essence of "Inner Mongolia - Where Nature's Purity Meets Culinary Excellence."

Continue Reading

A Bus Tour Across China The First Inner Mongolia Shaomai Festival Image
The First Inner Mongolia Shaomai Festival

Live broadcast link:

SOURCE China Media Group Mobile

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN22122024003732001241ID1109020893


PR Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search