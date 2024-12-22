A Bus Tour Across China The First Inner Mongolia Shaomai Festival
Inner Mongolia - Where Nature's Purity Meets culinary Excellence
BEIJING, Dec. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the Dongzhi (Winter Solstice) approaches, a time as significant as the New Year itself, the spirit of reunion warms the heart of Hohhot (the Green City), inviting all to a feast of flavors and culture! Join us for a grand celebration where culinary artistry meets cultural heritage! On December 21, 2024, at 10:15 AM (Beijing Time), China media Group, in collaboration with the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region Agriculture and Animal Husbandry Hall, proudly presents an integrated media live broadcast: "A Bus Tour Across China | Where Each Shaomai Tells a City's Story." Amid rising steam and anticipation, the Inaugural Inner Mongolia Shaomai Festival unfolds spectacularly extending a warm invitation to all! Each carefully crafted shaomai embodies the essence of "Inner Mongolia - Where Nature's Purity Meets Culinary Excellence."
The First Inner Mongolia Shaomai Festival
