J&K Defeat Telangana 3-0 In Santosh Trophy Final Round

The J&K team got off to a quick start in the early morning match, with Hayat Bashir finding the back of the net in the 5th minute. The squad took a 1-0 lead into the second half, before Arun Nagial calmed the nerves by making it 2-0 in the 70th minute. Captain Aakif Reshi sealed the game in the 88th minute, scoring the third goal.

Goalkeeper Majid also had an excellent outing, ensuring J&K registered its first win of the tournament. Aakif was named player of the match for his outstanding performance.

J&K, which had lost the opening two games of the final round, drew 1-1 against Manipur in its previous match.

J&K Football Association congratulated the team for the win, dedicating it to head coach Mehrajudin Wadoo, who,“despite suffering the heartbreaking loss of his beloved mother, remained a pillar of strength for the team.”

“His telephonic guidance and steadfast support during such a challenging time exemplify extraordinary sportsmanship, resilience, and professionalism. This victory is dedicated to Mr. Mehrajudin Wadoo, as a tribute to his strength, excellence, and unwavering commitment to the game and his team,” the FA said.

