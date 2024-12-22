Turkey achieves important part in Syria’s economic revival

(MENAFN) Turkey is projected to achieve a significant part in reviving Syria’s economy after the fall of the Bashar Assad previously the current month.



Over 61 years of Baath Party reign, Syria’s economic development was seriously delayed, causing to worsened economic factors and key issues, comprising widespread inflation and an interrupted business balance.



With its planned site connecting Asia, Europe as well as Africa, Syria is now expected to see possible economic revival, especially in business.



Turkey, among the area’s greatest economies, brought in USD363.5 million worth of Syrian products and shipped USD2 billion in goods to the nation in the previous year.



Industry spokespersons emphasize chances for surged business collaboration among Turkey as well as Syria, especially in agriculture, construction as well as energy. Syria’s 11 harmless zones, with an extra area arranged for Idlib, also provide international traders the opportunity to build firms with 100 percent fairness in chosen prepared industrial sectors.



Ali Mamouri, a research associate at Deakin University in Australia, informed a Turkish news agency that the way to Syria’s renovation is going to be far from even in the short term.



“A new government would need to prioritize stabilization efforts to restore public confidence, attract foreign investments, and rebuild essential infrastructure. However, recovery will depend heavily on internal political cohesion, the support of international actors, and the region’s response,” he noted.

