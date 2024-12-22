Saudi Arabian citizen to be suspects in Christmas market accident

(MENAFN) A driver who rammed a car into a full Christmas market in the German city of Magdeburg, murdering no less than five individuals and wounding over 200, has been determined by the government as a 50 years old Saudi Arabian citizen who had lived in Germany for over ten years and worked as a doctor.



Government are working to know the motive of the individual, called by a US activist group as Taleb al-Abdulmohsen, who had a past of making anti-Islam statements and stated that he had helped individuals, in specific women, escape of Saudi Arabia.



The leader of the Magdeburg Public Prosecutor’s office, Horst Walter Nopens, announced that while his office needed more time to know the reason behind doing that, the Saudi citizen may have been unhappy with the way Germany is treating Saudi immigrants.



Nopens stated that the alleged attacker might face five counts of murder and 205 counts of attempted murder.



