AVATR Electrifies the Abu Dhabi Formula 1 Grand Prix

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, 20 December, 2024 - The Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix2 brings thousands of motorsport enthusiasts descending on Yas Bay to witness a spectacle of speed. Nearby at Yas Marina3, AVATR1 showcased its flagship models, the AVATR 11 and AVATR 12, captivating race fans and professionals with their futuristic designs and advanced technology.



The brand debuted its luxury SUV, the AVATR 11. Its aerodynamic curves and sleek silhouette conceal powerful performance, delivering an electrifying 0-100 km/h sprint in just 4.5 seconds. Finished in a pearlescent Liquid Caramel, the AVATR 11 is the first model built on the CHN platform - a collaboration between Changan and CATL, with strategic support from Huawei.



Alongside was AVATR 12, the brand’s recently released Gran Coupe. Finished in the brand’s iridescent Glossy, the AVATR 12 achieves a blistering 0-100 kph time of 3.98s, setting it squarely in supercar territory, all while coddled in Nappa leather-wrapped massaging seats.



It’s on the inside that AVATR truly stands out from a growing field of smart electric vehicles. Its interiors are designed with cutting-edge technology and futuristic style. Features like lie-flat ‘Zero-Gravity’ seats and immersive touchscreen displays redefine in-car luxury. At the core of both models is the AVATR OS - a sophisticated operating system enabling autonomous driving, smart connectivity, and next-level infotainment, making every journey both intelligent and enjoyable.



As Formula 1 showcases the best of today’s motorsport technology, AVATR’s appearance at the Grand Prix is a message: the electric future is already here. For those curious to experience it, AVATR’s showroom on Sheikh Zayed Road offers a chance to see what’s next in driving - where power meets refinement and technology meets comfort.



AVATR reminds us that speed and precision have a place beyond the racetrack. The future of mobility is smart, silent, and undeniably luxurious - something AVATR is ready to deliver, one electrifying drive at a time.



