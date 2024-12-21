Winners Set For Champions League

(MENAFN- The Post) MASERU

The champions of this season's Vodacom could be enrolled in next year's CAF Champions League, the Lesotho Association (LEFA) secretary general, Mokhosi Mohapi, has hinted.

In 2022, LEFA made the decision to exclude Lesotho's champions from continental competitions due to the high costs of hosting games in South Africa.Setsoto was barred from hosting international matches by Africa's governing body, CAF, in May 2021 because of its run-down state, which has forced LEFA to hire stadiums in South

In 2022, LEFA said the price of playing in South Africa is too hefty and last season's champions, Bantu, failed to foray into Africa.

The last club to take part in the CAF Champions League was Matlama in 2022 when they faced Cameroon's Coton Sport.

'Tse Putsoa' hosted their home tie at the Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein before travelling to Cameroon and the total cost of the two games was north of M2 million, a figure no local club can afford on their own.

However, in what would be a stunning turnaround, Mohapi said the association would try to save money wherever they can, the six national teams that competed in international competitions this year.

"What about the (league) champions? We will try to save where we have gate-takings, television money and everything else; let's try to put it aside and let's see; because we can have six teams (competing internationally) and put a club in next year's Champions League," Mohapi said





Mohapi said playing in the CAF Champions league could help Likuena in their African Nations Championship (CHAN) campaigns.

Lesotho face Angola later this month in their final 2025 CHAN qualifier. If Likuena win, they will advance to the continental finals, which will take place between February 1 and 28 in Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania.

“Maybe it will help in the next CHAN qualifiers because (Likuena) will have enough exercise from the games they played. We will still start playing all six teams plus the seventh (club) one in international competition,” Mohapi said.

This year alone, Likuena competed in four competitions, namely; the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers, the 2025 CHAN and the 2025 COSAFA Cup.

Meanwhile, the national women's side, Mehalalitoe, played several international friendly matches as well as the Women's COSAFA Championship two months ago





Lesotho also has four national teams on the junior circuit.

The national Under-17 boys and girls are in Johannesburg for the COSAFA Youth Championships.

