Attack On Check Post Kills 16 Soldiers, 8 Militants In N. Pakistan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Dec 21 (KUNA) - An attack on a security check post kills 16 and eight in Pakistan's northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province bordering Afghanistan, said military on Saturday.

According to a press release by Pakistan military's wing Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), terrorists attacked a check post in Makeen area of South Waziristan tribal district of KPK killing 16 soldiers of Pakistan army.

The attempt was effectively thwarted by own and in the ensuing fire exchange eight militants were killed.

It further said that an operation is being conducted in the area and the perpetrators of the heinous act will be brought to justice.

"Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave men further strengthen our resolve," the release by ISPR concluded.

The attack comes at a time when Pakistan has witnessed a rise in terror attacks especially in KPK and Balochistan provinces bordering Afghanistan. Earlier in the month, Pakistan military confirmed that 43 terrorists were killed in KPK and Balochistan provinces by security forces during extensive operations conducted in the provinces. (end)

