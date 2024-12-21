Now Streaming: Heritage Choir And Orchestra 2024 Christmas Concert

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Enjoy the sounds of the season wherever you are! The Homestead Heritage Choir and Orchestra's 2024 Christmas Concert is now available – listen or watch free on YouTube.

WACO, Texas, Dec. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celebrate the joy of the Christmas season with the Homestead Heritage Choir and Orchestra's 2024 Christmas Concert! Recorded live on the final day of the Homestead Fair and Holiday Market, the 65-minute concert showcases the voices of more than 180 singers and a powerful with 55 musicians.

“Sharing our concert is a small gift from our community to the world, an opportunity to unite in song and share the joy of the Christmas season,” said fair director, Josiah Wheeler, who is also the community choir director.“It's also a chance to showcase a different dimension of the people who make up the church community of Homestead Heritage.”

To stream, visit .

About Homestead Heritage

Homestead Heritage at Brazos de Dios is a Christian church in Central Texas that embraces traditional ways of work and worship. The church community, which hosts more than 200,000 visitors per year, operates a 510-acre farm on the Brazos River and includes the Homestead Craft Village and Café Homestead.

Dozens of artisans, small business owners, and farmers work daily to protect and preserve the heritage of the American West and pass on their knowledge and experience through shopping experiences, instructional classes, and weekend festivals hosting thousands to their charming village in Central Texas.

Visit to learn more, shop or plan your trip. Visit these social channels to learn more about Homestead Heritage. FACEBOOK , YOUTUBE , X/TWITTER , INSTAGRAM , TIKTOK









A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

Media Contact: (B-roll and Images available)

Homestead Heritage

...

(254) 716-1013

SOURCE Homestead Heritage