'Nobody Should Be Blamed': Allu Arjun Over Pushpa 2 Stampede Case Actor Denies 'Irresponsible' Behaviour

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Allu Arjun stampede case: Pushpa 2 star addressed the stampede case on Saturday, a week after being released on interim bail from Hyderabad's Chanchlaguda Central Jail. He alleged that no one should be blamed for the chaos that erupted on December 4 at Sandhya theatre during the premiere show of 'Pushpa 2: The Rule,' ANI reported.

“It is an unfortunate incident and genuinely speaking nobody is at fault... I genuinely think that nobody should be blamed, and I am not here to blame anybody or to blame any department or the government,” the said during a press conference in Hyderabad.

He expressed gratitude to the government for its support to the film industry, adding he said,“This is just to state that there is a lot of misinformation and false allegation, and it is just to clear that I've not said anything like that. Please don't judge me.”

As the actor pleaded his fans to refrain from judging him, he warned against misinformation and false allegations that is being circulated. The 42-year-old actor, who was arrested on December 13 in the case related to the death of a woman in the stampede that occurred at Pushpa 2 screening, called the incident 'unfortunate.'

Asserting that he gave three years of his life to the Sukumar directorial film, that is breaking records since its release. Suggesting that the film“means everything” to him, he put forth another other clarification,“I just went to see it in the theatre and I have been to this theatre 20-30 times, and there has been information that I've been very irresponsible while going to the theatre which is not true at all.”

These remarks come three days after Allu Arjun's father, Allu Aravind visited Hyderabad hospital where the injured child of 35-year-old woman who died in stampede incident was admitted. Allu Aravind also met the family of the deceased woman in the hospital.

Earlier, Allu Arjun emphasised that he remains deeply concerned about the health of the boy and said that he wishes him a speedy recovery. He also expressed the desire to meet him and his family soon.