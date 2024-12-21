CIA Director Burns Visits Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that CIA Director Willian Burns had visited Ukraine.

The head of state said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"Bill Burns made his last visit to Ukraine as CIA Director. We had many meetings with him during this war, and I am grateful for his help," Zelensky wrote.

He noted that such meetings are typically kept confidential: "All our meetings -- whether in Ukraine, other European countries, America, or elsewhere -- took place without official announcements."

"But now, after this final visit, it is worth speaking openly. I wish you, Bill, and your family all the best! May luck be with you," Zelensky said.

He added that "we do not disclose secrets, but we maintain contact."

"We will likely meet again, and we will certainly see this war end with a true and lasting peace, for which we are working together," Zelensky said.

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump earlier chose former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe to serve as CIA Director in his new administration.

Photo credit: Volodymyr Zelensky / Facebook