WAISL Launches India's First Digital Twin-Powered Integrated APOC At Hyderabad Airport

Company Aims to Collaborate with Global Airports on Future Initiatives, Aligning with National Visions and Leading Digital Innovation in and Transport

MUSCAT, OMAN, December 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Muscat: WAISL, is delighted to announce the unveiling of its Digital Twin-Powered Integrated Airport Predictive Operations Centre (APOC) at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad. This cutting-edge solution represents a significant leap in airport operations, and positions WAISL as a trailblazer in bringing innovative technologies to the aviation sector worldwide, including the Middle East.

WAISL has now firmly established itself as a leader in digital aviation solutions, having successfully implemented this state-of-the-art solution at Hyderabad. International Airport. This is India's first end-to-end fully integrated digital twin-powered APOC that covers the Terminal, Airside and Landside, integrating with over 40 modules and tracking more than 100 KPIs, capable of managing 40+ million passengers annually.

This deployment ushers in a new era in airport operations, offering predictive, prescriptive, and simulative insights and a comprehensive 360-degree view of the entire airport ecosystem. The solution leverages next-generation technologies like Digital Twin, Cloud Computing, Computer Vision, AI/ML, video, and Data Analytics.

WAISL had identified and established a key partnership with Kloudspot using their IoT technology for this solution. More recently, WAISL partnered with AWS to further evolve this solution and take it to other airport and transport clients globally. This was launched by AWS via press releases and at their prestigious Re-invent in Las Vegas a few weeks ago.

“At WAISL, we are setting a new benchmark for airports worldwide. We don't just innovate; we transform the boundaries of what's possible. In the digital age, transformative impact stems not from technology alone but from its bold, strategic application to complex operational challenges,” said Rishi Mehta, President & CEO of WAISL Ltd.

For Oman, this digital transformation is particularly significant, given the Sultanate's strong focus on modernizing its infrastructure and enhancing its aviation sector. Particularly of note is the fact that Oman Civil Aviation Authority recently announced that Oman plans to build six new regional airports, with plans for their completion by 2028/29. This expansion will increase the total number of airports in the country to 13, supporting the nation's goals of boosting domestic travel and attracting more international tourists. Passenger traffic is projected to rise to 50 million by 2040, up from the current 17 million in 2023. Of this, 14 million passengers currently pass through Oman's two main airports in Muscat, the capital, and Salalah, located in the south of the country.

“We want to clear the myth and quantify a real achievable business value and RoI to Airport Operators and CxOs who are in various stages of maturity with their APOC strategy. The WAISL digital APOC is one of the first to embrace Total Airport Management, Con-Ops, and IOT/AI/ML technology to drive end-to-end Digital Operations Transformation. This milestone underscores WAISL's commitment to being a preferred digital transformation and innovation partner for airports and the larger aviation and transport industry worldwide”, said Preetham Kamesh, acting Global Chief Business Officer of WAISL Ltd.

The business value for airport operations by implementing the solution is derived by increasing capacity with existing infrastructure, optimising non-aero revenue streams and reducing costs through improved operational efficiency. The solution empowers airports to handle surges in demand with predictive and prescriptive analytics, ultimately delivering reductions in flight delays and boosting passenger satisfaction. It also provides a truly integrated experience that will fuel the next generation of airport operations, the first in India-and this is a claim very few can make.

