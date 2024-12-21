Gov't Approves Slew Of Draft Laws, Regulations

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 21 (Petra) – The Cabinet, in a session chaired by Prime Jaafar Hassan on Saturday, approved the mandating reasons for a draft amended regulation for public sector human resources for 2024. The draft was referred to the Legislation and Opinion Bureau to proceed with its endorsement as per established procedures.Integration of Civil Service ProvisionsThe decision includes merging the provisions of the amended Civil Service Regulation into the amended Human Resources Regulation, creating a unified and streamlined regulation for easier application and adherence.This initiative aligns with the requirements for public sector modernization, building on the benefits of Public Sector Human Resources Management Bylaw No. 33 of 2024, which came into effect on July 1, 2024. It also addresses feedback gathered during the bylaw's practical application.Key Proposed AmendmentsThe proposed amendments aim to:- Regulate unpaid leave provisions for employees, balancing public sector interests with employee needs.- Address issues concerning employees appointed as replacements for those on leave or secondment.- Enhance comprehensive human resource planning governance in the public sector.- Strengthen employee grievance mechanisms under the Service and Public Administration Commission (SPAC).- Organize scholarship and training frameworks.- Improve governance in areas like recruitment, performance evaluation, and other job-related processes.The amendments are expected to be finalized within two weeks, following review by the ministerial legal committee.Blockchain Technology Policy for 2025The Cabinet also approved the Jordanian Blockchain Technology Policy for 2025, positioning it as a strategic tool to enhance government services' reliability, security, and efficiency. The policy aims to:- Boost transparency and trust in government operations.- Protect sensitive personal data, including financial, educational, and health records.- Simplify administrative procedures, reducing time and costs for government transactions.- Foster innovation across economic sectors, support entrepreneurship, and build specialized blockchain expertise.The policy aligns with Jordan's Economic Modernization Vision, emphasizing excellence in services, particularly in information technology and emerging technologies, while enhancing national development and increasing service exports regionally and globally.Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources ReorganizationThe Cabinet endorsed a new administrative regulation for the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources for 2024 to optimize its performance. Changes include:- Establishing a Human Resources and Institutional Development Unit.- Updating the organizational structure to reflect actual departmental roles.Draft Laws and RegulationsThe Cabinet approved several legislative initiatives, including:- Jordanian National Commission for Women Law 2024: Establishing the commission as an independent legal entity with financial and administrative autonomy. This law seeks to institutionalize efforts to empower women in political, economic, and social spheres, ensuring sustainable and coordinated roles among official and civil institutions.- Civil Aviation Law Amendment 2024: Enhancing institutional governance by defining the Civil Aviation Regulatory Authority Board's responsibilities, empowering the executive body, and formalizing the National Civil Aviation Security Program's preparation and approval process.- Amended Regulation on Expenses and Allocations for 2024: Facilitating automated financial processes and promoting compliance with the national e-invoicing system to streamline taxation and curb tax evasion.Unified E-Invoicing RegualtionThe Cabinet emphasized implementing a unified e-invoicing regulation as a top priority, aiming to:- Automate services.- Simplify tax disclosures and registrations.- Accelerate business processes.- Combat tax evasion and foster a favorable environment for businesses and investments.