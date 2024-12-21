Russians Move Military Equipment To Kurakhove Direction - Partisans
12/21/2024 6:06:55 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Agents of the ATESH guerrilla movement recorded the movement of a column of Russian heavy military equipment in the direction of Rostov-on-Don.
This was reported in Telegram by the ATESH guerrilla movement, Ukrinform reports.
The guerrillas note that Russian T-72 tanks , BMP-2 infantry fighting vehicles and a light armored multipurpose transporter-tractor are moving along the M-4 highway.
“The invaders are moving all available resources to the Donetsk region, where they continue to suffer catastrophic losses. And the Russian military, who are in opposition to Putin's regime, are deliberately sabotaging the orders of their command,” the guerrillas said.
As Ukrinform reported, in Crimea, guerrillas discovered a fuel depot of the invaders in the Saksky distri ct.
