Kuwait Strongly Deplores Germany's Car Ramming Incident
Date
12/21/2024 6:02:51 AM
KUWAIT, Dec 21 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry on Saturday strongly denounced the car ramming incident at a market in the German central city of Magdeburg, which claimed multiple casualties.
In a press release, the ministry said that Kuwait reaffirms its rejection of all forms of violence, and calls on the international community to stand united against violence and terrorism and to bring culprits to accountability and wipe out its sources.
It added that the State of Kuwait backs the German government and offers condolence to the government and people of Germany and the victims' families, while wishing a swift recover for the injured. (end)
