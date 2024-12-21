Kuwait Strongly Deplores Germany's Car Ramming Incident

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 21 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti Foreign on Saturday strongly denounced the car ramming incident at a in the German central city of Magdeburg, which claimed multiple casualties.

In a press release, the ministry said that Kuwait reaffirms its rejection of all forms of violence, and calls on the international community to stand united against violence and and to bring culprits to accountability and wipe out its sources.

It added that the State of Kuwait backs the German and offers condolence to the government and people of Germany and the victims' families, while wishing a swift recover for the injured. (end)

mt









MENAFN21122024000071011013ID1109019335