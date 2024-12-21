Qatar Condemns Car Attack In Germany

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Dec 21 (KUNA) -- Qatar strongly Saturday condemned the running-over incident that took place in Magdeburg City, Germany, resulting in multiple deaths and injuries.

Qatari of Foreign Affairs renewed, in a statement, Qatar's rejection of violence, and criminal acts, regardless of the motives and reasons.

The Ministry expressed Qatar's condolences to the families of the victims, the and people of Germany, and its wishes for a speedy recovery for the wounded.

At least two people were killed and 60 others after a man drove his car into a crowded Christmas market in Magdeburg City, west of Berlin, German authorities said. (end)

