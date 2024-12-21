Industry Leaders Envision 2025 While Declaring 2024 As The Year Of Transformation And Innovation

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) New Delhi, Delhi, India The year 2024 was a defining period for industries in India, showcasing resilience, innovation, and adaptability across real estate, education, manufacturing, energy, and consumer goods sectors. Companies capitalized on emerging opportunities, achieving remarkable milestones while laying robust foundations for future growth. As they reflect on their achievements, these leaders are also setting bold visions for 2025, aiming to drive innovation, sustainability, and excellence in their respective fields.





Mr. Rizwan Sajan, Founder and Chairman, Danube Group reflected on the year, emphasizing optimism for the Indian real estate sector as Group's projects garnered unprecedented attention by Indian buyers. He adds,“2024 has been a stellar year for us, with projects like Bayz102. Diamondz, and Oasiz1 receiving unprecedented attention, in addition to the launch of Oasiz2. In 2025, we will continue to focus on delivering affordable luxury homes while aiming to double our customer base.”





Mr. Ajay Chaudhary, CMD of Ace Group added,“As we look ahead, we're optimistic about the prospects of the Indian real estate sector in 2025 and beyond. With the right policies, innovative solutions, and a customer-first approach, we're confident that the sector will continue to thrive and contribute significantly to the country's economic growth.” He added,“At Ace Group, we're committed to delivering futuristic projects that not only meet but exceed our customers' expectations. With a focus on innovation, sustainability, and customer-centricity, we're confident that 2025 will be a watershed year for the real estate sector.”





For Kreeva , 2024 was a landmark year, as noted by CEO Mayank Jain ,“This year marks a significant milestone for Kreeva as we prepare to make our foray into the luxury real estate segment. With a keen focus on meeting the evolving preferences of high-net-worth individuals, our upcoming projects have already generated considerable anticipation. We are confident that these developments will set new benchmarks in design, quality, and exclusivity. In the upcoming year, we aim to strengthen our presence and scale our operations further across the Delhi-NCR region, delivering exceptional value to our discerning clientele.”





Star Estate also experienced growth, shares Managing Director Vijay Jain highlighting the launch of a Bengaluru office,“This expansion aligns with the growing demand for organized real estate consultation. In 2025, we plan to integrate AI and data analytics to offer personalized property solutions, focusing on a seamless experience from search to post-sale services.”





Mr. Arjunpreet Singh Sahni, Executive Director, Solitaire Group said, "In 2024, we saw successful trial of upcoming Jewar Airport which is in close proximity of our projects and provides excellent connectivity to major roadways including the Yamuna Expressway. As we move into 2025, we expect the connectivity boost provided by the airport, to enhance property values and attract a wave of investors and homebuyers looking for prime locations with easy access to global connectivity. The future looks incredibly promising for our projects, which are set to become a key part of the area's thriving ecosystem.”





Education saw a strong emphasis on innovation and holistic development. Ramagya Group's MD, Utkarsh Gupta remarked,“At Ramagya, 2024 was a year of growth and innovation, with a focus on integrating ancient wisdom, like the Bhagavad Gita, into our curriculum, alongside initiatives to enhance emotional intelligence and resilience. In 2025, we plan to expand our programs to nurture critical thinking and global perspectives among students.”





Accurate Group of Institutions introduced skill-focused programs in 2024. Chairperson Poonam Sharma stated,“This year, Accurate School made significant strides by introducing skill-focused programs that align with industry demands. With a strong response from students and parents, we aim to expand infrastructure and foster industry-academia collaborations in 2025, ensuring our students stay ahead in a competitive global environment.”





Green manufacturing gained prominence in 2024 as Mr. Sanchit Sekhwal Goyal, Director of Su-Kam Power Systems Limited said,“Su-Kam focuses on innovative, eco-friendly solutions, introducing advanced lithium batteries and expanding solar products. Our commitment to sustainable energy is evident as we continue to lead the way in energy storage and solar solutions. With an ambitious INR 6000 crore revenue target over five years, we are dedicated to growing our renewable energy offerings by 2025, while contributing to India's energy security and carbon reduction goals."





Adding to this, Mr Rajinder Kaul, CMD, Sharika Enterprises shared,“2024 marked a significant milestone for Sharika Enterprises as we cemented our role as a key player in SCADA and ADMS systems under the 'Make in India' initiative. This year, we were also empaneled as a system integrator for networking and communication projects with PGCIL. Looking ahead to 2025, we plan to scale these solutions further, advancing a sustainable energy future.”





Axita Cotton's MD Kushal Patel noted significant growth in production and exports, he further adds“2024 has been a year of growth for us, expanding into new export markets and enhancing production. This progress has strengthened our ability to deliver premium-quality cotton to both domestic and global markets. In 2025, we aim to introduce innovative cotton products and invest further in sustainable farming practices.”





Anmol Industries achieved significant milestones. Executive Director Aman Choudhary remarked,“This year has been a key milestone with the virtual inauguration of our Thakurganj unit by PM Modi. We're grateful for his support in boosting industrial growth. As part of our expansion, we've also participated in regional fairs and look forward to continued growth, product innovation, and contributing to India's socio-economic development next year."





Renny's CEO Sarthak Gupta highlighted their initiatives,“In 2024, we began green manufacturing of structural steel, focusing on Scaffolding & Formwork, integrating solar power. In 2025, we'll emphasize solar structures and energy-efficient processes. We're committed to innovation, sustainability, and infrastructure development, driving growth with eco-conscious methods and expanding our value-added products for higher margins in the upcoming fiscal year.”





Tech-driven solutions defined 2024 for Secureye. Director Atul Gupta said,“In 2024, we introduced tech-driven security solutions like the PHOENIX IP camera series. In 2025, we'll continue embracing digital transformation, expand our distribution network, and introduce new Make in India products to meet evolving customer needs.”





Halonix Technologies' MD Rakesh Zutshi emphasized innovation“We take pride in being a market leader in the lighting industry, consistently innovating to meet consumer needs. This year, we introduced the SURE MCB Series and the Wall De-Light – Spiritual Series LED lights. Looking ahead to 2025, we're focused on expanding into advanced smart, IoT-based systems to address evolving demands.”





Prayag Polymers strengthened its market position in 2024, as shared by MD Nitin Aggarwal ,“We are proud of our bold marketing and customer outreach efforts, highlighted by signing Malaika Arora as brand ambassador. These initiatives strengthened our market position, and we aim to continue this momentum with innovative, stylish, and functional products in 2025.”





Alniche Lifesciences expanded its product portfolio in 2024, focusing on underserved regions. Director Sumit Arora shared,“The year 2024 has been truly transformative for Alniche Lifesciences as we expanded our product portfolio in both the critical care and nephrology segments. We also focused on broadening our reach, particularly in underserved regions. Looking ahead to 2025, our goal is to further extend our global presence and strengthen our R&D initiatives.”





As industries look towards 2025, the shared vision is one of growth, sustainability, and innovation. With companies committed to expanding their offerings and integrating cutting-edge technologies, 2025 is poised to be a transformative year that builds on the successes of 2024. These organizations, driven by customer-centric approaches and a focus on excellence, are set to play pivotal roles in India's economic and technological advancement.