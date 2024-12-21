Miftah Ismail Predicts Maulana Fazl-Ur-Rehman As Possible Interim Prime Minister

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Former Finance and Awam Pakistan Party leader Miftah Ismail has claimed that Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman could serve as the Prime Minister for a period of one to one-and-a-half years.

Speaking on Express News' program Center Stage, Miftah Ismail stated, "Dialogue is essential. During negotiations, at least there will be no protests or chaos. The ultimate solution lies in and seeking the people's mandate."

Highlighting Maulana Fazlur Rehman's stature in Pakistani politics, Ismail said, "There are very few politicians of his caliber in the country. He has the potential to lead as Prime Minister for a brief term."

Also Read: Peshawar Shivers as Temperature Dips to -1°C Amid Nationwide Cold Wave

On economic matters, the former finance minister criticized the government's lack of commitment to privatizing Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), stating, "Privatization could have happened, but the government lacked the will."

He also noted the recent rise in the stock market, attributing it to lower interest rates rather than governmental initiatives. "The stock market will climb further, but this is independent of any government actions," he asserted.

Miftah Ismail further criticized the government for failing to implement tax reforms, pension restructuring, and economic reforms, accusing the leadership of prioritizing political gains over economic stability.

He added, "While imports have decreased by 7%, high tax rates and weak economic indicators discourage investment. Without meaningful improvements in economic metrics, investment growth remains unlikely."