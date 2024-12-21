Rescue center for oiled birds set up in Anapa, Russia

(MENAFN) A rescue center for birds affected by a large oil spill has been set up in Anapa, a city in Russia’s southern Krasnodar Region, following the sinking of two tankers over the weekend. The center, staffed by veterinarians and volunteers, aims to help the wildlife impacted by the disaster.



The two tankers, which were carrying over 9,000 tons of fuel, were struck by stormy weather on Sunday while navigating the Kerch Strait, a waterway connecting the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov. One of the vessels broke apart, spilling oil into the sea and leading to widespread contamination along the coastline, affecting air quality and posing a significant threat to local wildlife.



The oil slick has stretched for dozens of kilometers along the coast between the cities of Temryuk and Anapa, popular tourist destinations. Waterfowl have been particularly affected, with videos on social media showing birds struggling in the thick oil, unable to fly.



Local volunteers and residents have reported high levels of air pollution along the coast, adding to the environmental crisis. Russia’s Natural Resources Ministry noted that the cold weather might have caused some of the spilled fuel to sink to the seabed, but the full scale of the disaster remains unclear. Environmental experts have warned that the spill could have devastating long-term effects on both wildlife and marine ecosystems.



Cleanup operations, involving around 4,000 volunteers, are currently underway along 49 kilometers (30 miles) of shoreline, but the task remains daunting.



MENAFN21122024000045015687ID1109018902