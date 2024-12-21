Fire Breaks Out In High-Rise Building In Hyderabad’S IT Hub

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Dec 21 (IANS) A fire broke out in a multi-storied building in Information hub Madhapur in Hyderabad on Saturday.

The fire started around 6 A.M. in a bar-and-restaurant on the fifth floor of a Sattva Elixir building in Salarpuria Sattva Knowledge City under Raidurgam Station of Cyberabad Commissionerate.

No casualties or injuries were reported in the city.

The fire was suspected to have been triggered by a cylinder blast and the flames spread to the fourth floor.

The cylinder explosion was so forceful that it partially damaged an adjoining building.

The explosion and fire sent panic among employees of a software company operating from the adjoining building.

Fire-fighting personnel swung into action and safely brought the employees out of the building.

Thick smoke was seen emanating from the building located at the centre of IT district filled with swanky structures.

Rangareddy District Fire Officer Shaik Khaja Karimullah said four fire engines rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control.

Senior police and fire services officials rushed to the spot. No one was injured but the fire caused huge property loss.

Raidurgam Police Inspector Venkanna said they suspect a cylinder blast in the initial check but the actual cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.

Police registered a case and took up investigation into the cause of the fire.

This was the third fire accident in Hyderabad in less than 24 hours. Two mishaps were reported on Friday.

No casualties were reported in the accidents at Rajendranagar and Secunderabad.

In the first incident, fire broke out in a godown belonging to a cloth store at Erraguda in Rajendranagar on the city's outskirts.

Officials suspect a short circuit could have led to the fire.

Another fire accident occurred at a pan shop near Taj Tristar in Secunderabad. A lamp lit inside the shop is suspected to have led to the fire.