Ukrainian President Meets With Lithuanian PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with Lithuanian Prime Gintautas Paluckas and a delegation from the Lithuanian government, which, after being approved by the Seimas, made the first-ever full-fledged visit to Ukraine in the history of the two countries.

That's according to the Office of the President of Ukraine , Ukrinform reports.

"This is a true manifestation of solidarity and commitment to shared values," Zelensky said.

He thanked Lithuania for its consistent resolute support and comprehensive assistance to Ukraine and noted the annual allocation of 0.25% of the country's GDP for Ukraine's defense and security.

"Your assistance is an important contribution to our struggle for a just and lasting peace. We are grateful to you and the Lithuanian people for your support. You are like brothers and sisters to us. We can truly count on you," Zelensky said.

During their meeting, the two also discussed military cooperation, particularly the need to bolster Ukrainian air defenses to protect strategic energy facilities. Zelensky said that the purchase of weapons from Ukrainian manufacturers and the creation of new opportunities for cooperation between the two countries' defense industries were a significant contribution to bringing a just peace closer.

Zelensky thanked Lithuania for its support for Ukraine's membership in NATO, which is an effective guarantee of the state's long-term security, as well as for its assistance in the negotiation process on Ukraine's accession to the EU.

The Lithuanian delegation confirmed its readiness to continue providing assistance to Ukraine and to take a significant part in projects to rebuild and restore energy infrastructure.

A delegation of ministers led by Lithuanian Prime Minister Gintautas Paluckas arrived in Kyiv on December 20.

Photo credit: Office of the President of Ukraine