Heavenly Spa By Westintm At The Westin® Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort Completes An Elaborate Renovation

Heavenly Spa by WestinTM at The Westin® Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort has completed a nearly $2 million renovation.

The 9,000-square-foot sanctuary of self-care, offering the ultimate relaxation and pampering, now features additional rooms, a fresh, airy modern décor, an enhanced menu of signature and wellness treatments and retail boutique expansion.

Heavenly Spa is now the only facility on Fort Lauderdale Beach to offer the exclusive Glo2Facial treatment, a breakthrough that unlocks the body's natural superpowers.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Heavenly Spa by Westin TM at The Westin® Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort , voted #1 Rated Resort Spa in Fort Lauderdale on TripAdvisor, has completed a much-anticipated nearly $2 million renovation. This revitalized 9,000-square-foot sanctuary of self-care offering the ultimate in relaxation and pampering now features fresh, airy modern décor, two additional treatment rooms (for a total of 8 rooms), infrared saunas, a co-ed relaxation lounge, a retail boutique expansion and an enhanced menu of signature health and wellness treatments with a personalized welcome arrival experience.

Overseen by Ashley Spurlock, director of Heavenly Spa & Fitness since 2016 and a member of the International Spa Association as well as the Florida Spa Association where she served as FSA Regulatory Committee Chair from 2020-2023, the newly renovated luxury amenity is competitively positioned to capture the rapidly growing segment of wellness travel and self-care.

“We're thrilled to introduce guests to Heavenly Spa's newly transformed oasis of relaxation in Fort Lauderdale,” said Spurlock.“Our newest and next-level offerings are inspired by the beauty and tranquility of the globe's most sought-after tropical paradises and exotic locales – from Japan, Zanzibar, Fiji, Brazil, Costa Rica, Iceland and Hawaii. The spa market is expected to grow to over $156 billion by 2027. As discriminating travelers are seeking new self-care experiences, we sought to expand our world-class amenities and make them accessible to both the local market and domestic and international visitors.”

Spa guests will immediately feel welcome in the expanded lobby area with mosaic tile accents and a streamlined retail area. The approximately 2,000 square feet of added space also includes two new treatment rooms including a third couple's massage room and a wet room for massage and body treatments. Based on spa user surveys, the space was also reconfigured to offer a comfortable co-ed relaxation area. A new infrared sauna offers a wealth of health benefits and completes the luxury spa experience.

From therapeutic massages to cleansing facials and invigorating body treatments, each element of Heavenly Spa has been designed to stimulate the senses.

In addition to the physical enhancements, Heavenly Spa is now the only facility on Fort Lauderdale Beach to offer the exclusive Glo2Facial treatment, a breakthrough that unlocks the body's natural superpowers: OxfoliationTM with O2 bubbles, amplify with LUX via a lite ultrasound experience, and detox with a lymphatic massage. It is also the only South Florida spa to offer the Phytocéane luxury line of products featuring beauty inspired by nature with the waters of the world. Phytocéane can be found in the marine-based Desert Oasis Facial, Zen Mountain Glow, Nordic Waters, Ocean Currents, and the Around the World Collagen and Corrective Oxygen Facials. Body treatments include the Blue Lagoon, Koke'e Rainforest Therapy, Deep Sea Detox and the Polynesian herbal press massage in addition to

various hand and foot salon treatments.

Spa users can pursue the experience at home with access to more exclusive skincare, hair and body beauty products with fine ingredients and island inspired scents. Heavenly Spa is now the proud home of intentional retail through its The Beauty of Hope Collection featuring four of the Seven Seas collection candles that tie-into its marine-based and destination themed treatments - Atlantic, Caribbean Sea, Gulf of Mexico and the Mediterranean Sea. Ten percent of sales for these products support initiatives to end human trafficking. The store also now includes an expanded collection of men's apparel and swimwear from Florida-based retailer Flomotion, Wrap Up by VP, a luxury spa and sleepwear collection and Faceplant Dreams, a Tampa-based sustainably grown bamboo men's and women's loungewear and footwear collection. Its boutique also features the Stingray and Salmon Collections by Teal Heron, an upscale jewelry collection featuring responsibly sourced sustainable leather from the sea, Acqua Delle Elba, an Italian men's and women's parfum inspired by the Tuscan archipelago of Elba.

According to the ISPA, recognized worldwide as the professional organization and voice of

the spa industry, the number of spa visits continues to grow with visits in the U.S. totaling $182 million in 2023. The average spend per spa visit in the U.S. was $117.2 in 2023 with spa customers spending an average of $117.20 per visit, reflecting a 5.1% increase from 2022. This rise in spending highlights the growing demand for spa services across the country.

Heavenly Spa by Westin at The Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort is open Sunday through Thursday from 9:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Friday & Saturday from 8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. Heavenly Spa offers facility day passes for resort guests to utilize spa amenities. Passes are $25 and available for purchase at the spa based on availability. Outside hotel guests are welcome and booking Spa services offers an opportunity to access the pool and beach. In addition, non-hotel guests may purchase a variety of resort pass options based on hotel occupancy and availability.

For more information about Heavenly Spa by Westin or to book an appointment, call (954) 245-3040, email ... or visit us online at .

About The Westin® Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort

The Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort offers unparalleled service and oceanfront tranquility. Its newly redesigned rooms and suites, many of which offer ocean views, feature the iconic Westin Heavenly® Bed and healthful options from a 24-hour in-room dining menu. Additional amenities include the peaceful Heavenly Spa by WestinTM, as well as Mexican fare at Pablo Salas' Lona Cocina Tequileria, a hearty breakfast at Tinta and poolside dining at Waves Bar & Grill. The resort also features 32,000 square feet of adaptable venue space, which includes a ballroom and a rooftop deck, and a skywalk to the beach. The Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort is located at 321 North Fort Lauderdale Beach Boulevard, just minutes away from Port Everglades, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, world-class attractions and museums and luxury shopping on historic Las Olas Boulevard. For more information, visit .

