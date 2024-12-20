Gracefull Hometm Joins Colorado Nonprofit Development Center To Enhance Support For The Unhoused

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Declutter for Good, Support Those in Need with GraceFull HomeTM

- EmilyJane Zahreddine, MPA, MA, Founder of GraceFull HomeTMDENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- GraceFull HomeTM, a trusted nonprofit furniture providing high-quality furnishings to Denver-area social service providers and individuals exiting unhousedness, is proud to announce becoming a partner with the Colorado Nonprofit Development Center (CNDC). This collaboration marks a significant step forward in addressing the critical needs of Colorado's unhoused population while fostering innovation and efficiency in the nonprofit sector.By welcoming GraceFull HomeTM into its portfolio, CNDC reinforces its commitment to supporting leaders, creating operational efficiencies, and advancing fiscal sponsorship best practices. As a founding organization of the National Network of Fiscal Sponsors, CNDC has become a national leader in fostering impactful programs and promoting responsible stewardship of nonprofit initiatives. Through this partnership, GraceFull HomeTM will have the tools and resources to amplify its mission, furthering its ability to serve the Denver community with excellence and innovation.A Unique Solution for Transforming LivesGraceFull HomeTM delivers an elevated shopping experience that provides high-quality, dignified furnishings, GraceFull HomeTM helps families and individuals create a sense of home as they transition out of unhousedness, also referred to as homelessness or housing insecurity. This innovative approach ensures that those in need not only receive practical assistance but also experience the emotional impact of having a thoughtfully furnished living space.“We are honored to join CNDC's dynamic network of impactful programs,” said EmilyJane Zahreddine, MPA, MA, Founder of GraceFull HomeTM.“This partnership will allow us to expand our reach, strengthen our operations, and bring greater dignity to individuals and families exiting unhousedness. CNDC's leadership and commitment to supporting nonprofits like ours will be invaluable as we continue to transform lives through thoughtful furnishings.”Promoting Sustainability and EfficiencyIn addition to serving vulnerable communities, GraceFull HomeTM ensures that unused furnishings are given a new purpose. Through repurposing, recycling, and upcycling practices, GraceFull HomeTM diverts valuable resources from landfills and maximizes their impact across Colorado. This commitment to sustainability aligns seamlessly with CNDC's focus on innovation and operational excellence, demonstrating a shared vision for creating lasting, positive change.About Colorado Nonprofit Development CenterFounded in 1999, the Colorado Nonprofit Development Center (CNDC) is a leader in fiscal sponsorship and nonprofit innovation. CNDC provides comprehensive operational support to nonprofit initiatives, enabling leaders to focus on their missions while benefiting from expert administrative services. As a founding member of the National Network of Fiscal Sponsors, CNDC sets the standard for excellence, accountability, and impact in the nonprofit sector. To learn more, visit .About GraceFull HomeTMGraceFull HomeTM is a nonprofit furniture bank serving Denver-area social service providers and families transitioning from unhousedness. With over a decade of experience in disaster and emergency support, GraceFull HomeTM delivers a dignified, elevated shopping experience that provides high-quality furnishings to create lasting homes. Committed to sustainability, GraceFull HomeTM ensures that all unused items are repurposed, recycled, or upcycled to benefit those in need across Colorado.For Media Inquiries, Please Contact:

