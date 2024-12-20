Bitcoin Etfs Face Record Outflows Amid Market Decline
12/20/2024 3:17:31 PM
Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) experienced a substantial sell-off on December 19, recording net outflows of $671.9 million in a single day-the largest outflow event of the year.
This movement coincided with a decline in Bitcoin's price, which hovered around $96,409, and a broader market liquidation exceeding $1 billion within 24 hours.
Bitcoin ETFs Suffer Massive Outflows
According to data from Farside Investors, the largest outflows were seen in Grayscale's GBTC, which shed $642.5 million, followed by ARK Invest's ARKB with $208 million in outflows.
By December 19, the total net assets of Bitcoin ETFs stood at $109.7 billion, a sharp drop from $121.7 billion just two days earlier, erasing much of the gains recorded earlier in December.
The sell-off in Bitcoin ETFs also led to a cumulative crypto ETF net outflow of $732.4 million, as reported by CoinMarketCap.
Despite these losses, Bitcoin maintained its dominance in the cryptocurrency market at 57.4%. Analysts suggested that the rapid downturn resulted from the market being“completely unprepared for bad news,” indicating the decline may be temporary
Say Goodbye to a Bitcoin Reserve (For Now)
President-elect Donald Trump's forthcoming administration has recently driven Bitcoin's price above $108,000. But this optimism was short-lived thanks to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.
While the market anticipated a 0.25% rate cut, Powell's comments indicated only two additional rate cuts were planned for 2025, leading to a decline in consumer confidence, a stock market downturn, and crypto markets taking a hit after Powell stated that the Fed cannot own Bitcoin that same day.
