OSCE Minsk Group: Next Hurdle In Peace Efforts

Elnur Enveroglu
In a recent comprehensive interview with a Russian TV channel,
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev addressed the longstanding issue
of the OSCE Minsk Group. This organization, formed to mediate the
conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the Garabagh region,
has long been a contentious topic in peace negotiations.
President Ilham Aliyev emphasized the need to abolish the OSCE
Minsk Group, questioning its relevance now that Armenia has
recognized Garabagh as part of Azerbaijan. He stated,“Our
second condition is the abolition of the OSCE Minsk Group. Since
this issue is decided by consensus, it is formally impossible to do
it without Armenia's consent. Although the OSCE Minsk Group has not
been functional for a long time, it still formally exists. Our
question is this: if Armenia has recognized Karabakh as a part of
Azerbaijan and the Minsk Group was created to solve the Karabakh
issue, why is it still needed?”
However, the quotes of the Azerbaijani President above are as
simple as the plain mathematical calculation, which is complicated
by the third party for an obvious reason – to preserve the
organization its presence in the South Caucasus.
The OSCE Minsk Group was established in 1992 by the Conference
on Security and Cooperation in Europe (CSCE), now known as the
Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), to
facilitate a peaceful resolution to the conflict. Azerbaijan joined
the OSCE Paris Charter in December 1993, hoping for a diplomatic
solution.
Following the first participation of Azerbaijan in the OSCE
Summit in Helsinki on July 8–10, 1992, the country was encouraged
to join the OSCE Paris Charter, on December 20, 1993, in hopes of
finding a peaceful solution to the conflict.
The tradition of holding a series of meetings by the OSCE Minsk
Group came at least as long as a decade until 2002 with no
effective result leaving many questioning the true intentions
behind the prolonged negotiations. They simply said OSCE mediation
had not been effective enough. But the reason behind the scene
remained unclear and this uncertainty in the long-lasting and
ineffective negotiations made those parties quite happy who are
groundlessly accusing Azerbaijan over a so-called“ethnic
cleansing” in Garabagh, literally in Azerbaijan's own
territory.
However, there were a couple more meetings in 2015 and 2017 in
Switzerland between Azerbaijan and Armenia with the mediation of
the unsuccessful OSCE Minsk Group. Although the latter summit was
to mitigate tensions on the former Line of Contact, that caused
Armenia to resort to its offensive in 2020.
The Second Garabagh War effectively ended the relevance of the
Minsk Group in the South Caucasus. Despite its diminished role, the
Minsk Group's co-chairs continued their activities independently,
often with conflicting objectives. The final roundtable discussions
in 2020 marked the end of an era, with Azerbaijan's decisive
actions seemingly at odds with the Minsk Group's“peace
agenda.”
Later, the OSCE Minsk Group showed its negative effect,
discouraging Armenia to finalise the peace talks. This created an
impression for Yerevan as though the processes would return to 30
years ago.
As the head of state emphasized today, Armenia's reluctance to
disband the OSCE Minsk Group stems from its hope that time will
eventually favor its position.
However, there is optimism for Armenia to put this behavior
aside and seal the peace deal. Because at the final stage, every
provision for signing peace has been agreed upon, and all that is
missing is for Armenia to sign the document. Once the peace
agreement is signed, the need for the OSCE Minsk Group and the
European Union Mission monitoring the border with binoculars will
become obsolete, paving the way for lasting peace in the
region.
