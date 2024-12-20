Zelensky Approves Appointment Of New Ukrainian Ambassadors

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky has approved more than 30 decisions on the appointment of new ambassadors of Ukraine abroad.

Zelensky said this in an address , Ukrinform reports.

“Today, our team approved a list of new Ukrainian ambassadors. I have approved more than 30 decisions. Among them are Nariman Celal to Turkey, Alyona Getmanchuk as Ukraine's representative to NATO, and Andrii Melnyk as Ukraine's representative to the United Nations. These and other decrees will be issued soon, in accordance with diplomatic procedures,” Zelensky said.

As Ukrinform previously reported, on November 5, President Volodymyr Zelensky discussed with Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha the candidacies of Ukrainian ambassadors to vacant positions.

