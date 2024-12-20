Zelensky Approves Appointment Of New Ukrainian Ambassadors
Date
12/20/2024 3:08:48 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky has approved more than 30 decisions on the appointment of new ambassadors of Ukraine abroad.
Zelensky said this in an address , Ukrinform reports.
“Today, our diplomatic team approved a list of new Ukrainian ambassadors. I have approved more than 30 decisions. Among them are Nariman Celal to Turkey, Alyona Getmanchuk as Ukraine's representative to NATO, and Andrii Melnyk as Ukraine's representative to the United Nations. These and other decrees will be issued soon, in accordance with diplomatic procedures,” Zelensky said.
Video: Office of the President
Read also: Sybiha
says new U.S. administration officials will visit Ukraine in Januar
As Ukrinform previously reported, on November 5, President Volodymyr Zelensky discussed with Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha the candidacies of Ukrainian ambassadors to vacant positions.
Photo: OP
MENAFN20122024000193011044ID1109018010
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.