Cognota Launches“Pay It Forward” Learnops Scholarship For Talent And Learning Professionals

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Cognota, the leading LearnOps® platform, proudly announces the addition of a new core value;“Pay it Forward.” This value reflects Cognota's ongoing commitment to supporting the talent and learning industry, sharing knowledge, and fostering collaboration in the community.

“Cognota's journey to success wouldn't have been possible without the support and belief of others in the industry. Now, as we grow and thrive, we see it as our responsibility to pay it forward. Empowering others and creating opportunities has always been core to who we are, because we believe meaningful progress happens when we lift others up,” said Ryan Austin, CEO of Cognota.“This new value,“Pay it Forward," formalizes our commitment to making a positive impact, both internally at Cognota and within the talent and learning development community and beyond. The launch of the LearnOps Academy scholarship program is a tangible way to extend this ethos.”

To celebrate the launch of Pay it Forward, Cognota will sponsor free enrollments in its LearnOps Academy for individuals undergoing career transitions. For every LearnOps Academy seat purchased, Cognota will sponsor a free certification for someone in need. This initiative empowers individuals in career transitions by providing them with essential skills in learning operations. Together with our customers, we're paying it forward to help others succeed in the fast evolving talent and learning industry.

Ines Meneses, a member of the inaugural LearnOps Academy cohort, highlighted the program's impact on her career:

“I felt inspired to join the LearnOps Academy because it gave me the language, mindset, and model behaviors to be of service as an internal L&D practitioner. After 20 years as a contract facilitator, I was ready to transition to a full-time role within a corporation, and the program provided invaluable insights and confidence into learning operations. It was the perfect next step in my career journey.”

Why "Pay it Forward" Resonates at Cognota:

Cognota's new core value aligns with our core offerings and several ongoing initiatives that embody this ethos:

LearnOps Community: A free forum-based platform fostering connection and collaboration among talent and learning professionals, where members connect with thought leaders, exchange ideas and resources, tackle challenges, and support one another's growth.

LearnOps360TM: A free job board designed to connect talent and learning professionals with career opportunities across the industry, addressing a critical need for accessible career resources.

LearnOps Academy: The first accredited LearnOps certification program, offering participants the tools to align learning operations with organizational goals and drive measurable impact.

Partnership with L&D Cares: Cognota has also partnered with L&D Cares, a nonprofit focused on mentoring and supporting L&D professionals. Through this partnership, Cognota sponsors initiatives that provide career guidance, mentorship opportunities, and networking resources to professionals navigating transitions.

LearnOps Software: Cognota's award-winning platform makes it easy to align talent and learning investments with business goals and measure impact. As the leader in learning operations, we provide cutting-edge technology and strategic support to simplify workflows, enable data-driven decisions, and transform enterprises into high-impact talent and learning organizations.

Brandon Carson, Global Head of Learning, Leadership, and Cultural Experiences at Starbucks and a LearnOps Academy partner, applauded the initiative:

“Cognota's scholarship program and broader efforts to empower the L&D community demonstrate their unwavering commitment to advancing the profession. The Pay it Forward initiative is a shining example of how organizations can make a real difference in people's lives.”

The Pay it Forward initiative will formally launch during the season of giving in mid-December with three scholarships available immediately. Cognota invites nominations for the LearnOps Academy scholarships and encourages its network to share this opportunity with those who could benefit.

For more information about the LearnOps Academy Scholarship Program or to nominate someone, visit learnops . To sign up for the LearnOps Community, visit learnops . To post about an open talent and learning position or view the free job board, visit learnops360 .

