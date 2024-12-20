Brazil’S Ambipar Opens Offices In Dubai, Abu Dhabi

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Specializing in waste treatment, emergency response for environmental incidents, and sustainability planning for companies, Brazilian multinational Ambipar opened two offices in the United Arab Emirates at the end of November, signed a memorandum of understanding, and plans to announce its first operation in the country in January.

According to the CEO of Ambipar MENA [Middle East and North Africa], Rodrigo Paiva, the UAE has set goals to promote the sustainability of its and its climate resilience, in addition to sharing best practices.

“In this scenario, Ambipar saw an opportunity to expand its global operations and, therefore, opened offices in Abu Dhabi and Dubai at the end of November, aiming to establish closer connections with clients already operating in the region and potential clients to support them with their environmental goals,” said Paiva in an interview with ANBA via email. Although they are in the UAE, he said, the offices aim to serve the entire Middle East and North Africa region.

Shortly after arriving in the UAE, the company made two announcements. One was the memorandum of understanding signed with the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) and the Abu Dhabi Civil Defense Authority (ADCDA) to strengthen climate emergency preparedness. The other was the signing of the Abu Dhabi Sustainable Finance Declaration, in which the company acknowledges the efforts of the UAE and Abu Dhabi in adopting measures that will enable more sustainable economic development.

Ambipar operates in various sectors of environmental management through two divisions called Response and Environment. Ambipar Response focuses on crisis management, emergency response, industrial cleaning, environmental consulting and analysis, and maritime services. Ambipar Environment develops solutions related to water and wastewater management, carbon credit consulting, forest management, energy generation from waste, circular economy, and waste management.

“The UAE has adopted measures to promote waste circularity, including expanding recycling infrastructure, with the goal of removing 75% of waste from landfills by 2030. The region also aims to become carbon neutral by 2050. For this reason, Ambipar sees numerous opportunities in environmental management, particularly in the circular economy, in the region, and understands it's the strategic partner to help local companies achieve their sustainability and decarbonization goals,” said Paiva.

The executive says the company also found opportunities to expand its emergency response capacity and industrial services in Abu Dhabi.“Ambipar's experience in decommissioning industrial plants, ships, and floating production, storage, and offloading units (FPSOs) plays a key role in enabling the UAE to manage critical infrastructure sustainably,” he said.

In addition to working on climate change adaptation projects and risk management, other sectors where Ambipar sees opportunities include industrial and chemical incidents, especially in the petrochemical industry, reverse logistics, and the circular economy.

