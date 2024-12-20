Eaton At CES 2025

MENAFN - 3BL) *We are at the forefront of the electric revolution, championing clean to decarbonize and foster a more sustainable world. At Eaton, we develop power management technologies that are more reliable, efficient and safe. Our innovations power the everyday things we often take for granted. From connected technologies that transform your phone into a control hub, creating smarter more secure homes, to the infrastructure that builds more sustainable cities, delivering dependable power that owners can trust. We are committed to enhancing lives and the world we live in, today and tomorrow. Because that's what matters. And it's our job to make it work.

Visit us in the Las Vegas Convention Center, North Hall, booth #10341

Guest appearances from Jimmy DiResta

We're hosting Jimmy in the Eaton booth at CES 2025. He will be signing autographs, answering questions and unveiling a special project that we've commissioned just for our CES visitors. Dates and times include:



Tuesday, January 7: 2-4 p.m. PT Wednesday, January 8: 2-4 p.m. PT

Jimmy DiResta-widely considered the“godfather” of the maker community-is a designer, craftsman, technologist, content creator and social influencer.

Eaton is working with Jimmy on several fronts, including partnering with him on all things electrical in his home and shop, including the modernization, connectivity, circuit protection and wiring devices on his 'Graveyard House' project. This whole home remodel/restoration will bring an 1800's era farmhouse into the modern age with a vision of an energy independent, connected and electrified showplace.

Eaton experts will be speaking at conference panel sessions:



Sankaran Subramaniam, Ph.D, will explore AI at the Edge: Transforming Industries and the Workplace on January 7 at 2 p.m. in the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC), North Level 2, N261

Mark Kelly will address The Energy Infrastructure of the Future on January 9 at 9 a.m. in the LVCC, North Level 2, N261 John Krzeszewski will participate in the Automotive Cybersecurity Revs Up session on January 9 at 9.a.m. in the LVCC, West Level 2, W219

Smart homes

As homes continue to become more connected and automated, the demand for energy also increases. It's crucial to manage energy efficiently. Our integrated smart home solutions not only provide enhanced energy efficiency and management, but also boost convenience and safety in your home. Experience the ease of controlling your home and managing energy usage with our advanced technology, making your everyday needs simpler, safer and more efficient. Let us help you to capitalize on the benefits of smart home technology.

Transportation electrification

Leaders in the transportation industry work hard to improve the way the world moves, and we help them do it. They rely on us to assist in building vehicles and infrastructure that are reliable, efficient and safe, at a lower overall cost to consumers and the environment. We're helping to drive adoption and evolve EV technology at our sweet spot: the convergence of electrical and mechanical power.

Sustainable commercial buildings

As buildings face increased energy demands, our solutions help you to embrace the energy transition and manage power consumption efficiently, safely and securely. From on-site renewable generation to electric vehicle charging infrastructure (EVCI), we transform buildings into energy hubs. Our advanced technologies support buildings in becoming high-performing, sustainable and cost-effective without compromising resilience.

EV charging infrastructure

We have a comprehensive portfolio of EVCI solutions and services that unite the power needs of buildings and EVs with on-site renewable energy generation.

Factories of the future

Electrifying and digitalizing for sustainable and cost-effective operations creates powerful advantages. Industrial factories have complex needs, involve vastly diverse environments and hinge on always-on power. The ongoing energy transition, data-driven assets and optimized processing are accelerating these needs. These megatrends are empowering facility personnel to take greater control of their energy resources, minimize environmental impact, achieve critical uptime objectives and enhance process efficiency.

Data center efficiency, sustainability and security

We're working with customers and partners to design and deliver power management systems that provide the needed electricity to support AI and surging data center growth. From the grid to server rooms, our technologies are vital to safe, secure and resilient energy. Our approach enables data centers to achieve new levels of sustainability and reliability.

Food and beverage

Consistently deliver safe, high-quality products to your customers by optimizing your food and beverage processing operation.

Contact:

Kristin Somers

+1.919.345.3714

Regina Parundik

Cobblestone Communications

+1.412.559.1614

