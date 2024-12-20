KDA Creative Corps Final Report Showcases Landmark Achievements In California's Central Valley And Eastern Sierra Creative Economy

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Report Highlights Substantial Job Creation and Community Impact Across Underserved Regions in California

Bakersfield, Calif., Dec. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The KDA Creative Corps (KDACC) this week released its Final Report, marking the successful conclusion of a transformative $4.2 million pilot program funded by the California Arts Council . Since its inception in October 2022, KDACC has created significant job opportunities and engaged artists and cultural workers in public service projects that enhance the quality of life across California's Central Valley and Eastern Sierra regions.

"As a pilot initiative, KDACC achieved extraordinary results in just a short time," said Andrea Hansen, KDACC Program Director. "This program has fostered economic growth and brought creative voices to the forefront of regional development. Our original target was 571 jobs, but KDACC-funded projects created 972 positions, well beyond our expectations."

Key Highlights of the KDACC Final Report

The KDACC initiative has made a meaningful impact across 14 counties and 154 zip codes, covering 46,217 square miles in underserved regions of California. Some of the major highlights of the report include:



Job Creation and Workforce Hours : The KDACC projects generated over 972 jobs, equating to an impressive 60,605 workforce hours. This job creation has provided critical economic support to Central California's creative sector, allowing artists and cultural workers to contribute substantially to their communities.

Economic Impact and Regional Reach : With $4.2 million allocated to support diverse projects across the Central Valley and Eastern Sierra, KDACC made a lasting impact across historically underfunded areas, including Kern, Kings, Tulare and Fresno counties. These projects have reached communities within the lowest quartiles of the California Healthy Places Index (HPI), bringing investment and visibility to regions with traditionally limited access to arts funding.

Empowering Underrepresented Populations : KDACC specifically focused on programs that engaged vulnerable groups, such as incarcerated youth, individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, elderly residents, the unhoused, LGBTQI+ communities and Indigenous tribes. By providing new platforms for creative expression, these projects have empowered diverse groups and fostered greater inclusivity in California's arts landscape. Enhanced Civic Engagement : KDACC-funded projects have spurred greater civic engagement and public service involvement through the arts. The program has strengthened social bonds by connecting artists with local communities and contributed to improved public health, mental well-being and civic pride.

“KDACC has shown the immense potential of the creative economy to drive regional growth and community well-being,” said Jim Damian, Kern County's Chief Economic Development Officer.“This initiative highlights the importance of sustained investment in our local artists, whose work beautifies our communities and uplifts the spirits of our residents.”

California's creative workforce is pivotal in community transformation, and KDACC exemplifies this impact. Congressman Rep. Vince Fong, representing (CA-20), praised the initiative, stating,“KDACC's support for the arts in our community has helped create jobs and spurred economic opportunities. With their involvement, we are revitalizing our local arts industry to grow our economy.”

The Legacy and Future of KDACC

While the California Creative Corps and KDACC were funded as a one-time initiative in the 2021 state budget, the program's success demonstrates the need for ongoing support for the creative economy in California. KDACC's impact report underscores the critical role of arts funding in fostering resilient, empowered communities and suggests a pathway for future investment in the state's underserved regions.

The full KDACC Final Report, detailing these and other achievements, is now available. For more information and to access the report, please visit kdacreativecorps.org .

*The KDACC Final Report was compiled from a set of statistical procedures utilizing quantitative and qualitative methodologies to analyze program goals and objectives, reflective of the time period between Oct.2, 2022 - Oct. 31, 2024.

A BOUT THE KDA CREATIVE CORPS

The KDA Creative Corps (KDACC) is a pilot program, part of the California Creative Corps, designed to promote community and civic engagement, spread awareness about water and energy conservation, climate change, emergency preparedness, relief and recovery through the arts. The Kern Dance Alliance administered KDACC, one of 14 organizations selected statewide, to regrant funds to arts and social service organizations, individual artists, and cultural workers in their respective regions. For more information about KDACC, please visit .

