Primo Biotechnology Partners With Antelope Surgical Solutions For First FDA-Approved Phase I/II Trial Of AS1986NS

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Primo partners with Antelope Surgical Solutions to conduct the world's first FDA-approved Phase I/II trial, advancing RLT in cancer therapeutics and diagnostics

- Ya-Ting Huang, PhD, Director of R&D, Primo BiotechnologyTAIPEI, (NONE), TAIWAN, December 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Primo Biotechnology Co., Ltd. , a leader in precision medicine and radioligand theranostics (RLT), is proud to announce its collaboration with Antelope Surgical Solutions, Inc. , a pioneering biotechnology company based in New York, USA. This partnership will facilitate the world's first FDA-approved Phase I/II clinical trial of AS1986NS, an innovative fluorescent imaging agent designed to improve the accuracy of prostate biopsies.The trial will evaluate the safety and efficacy of AS1986NS as a fluorescence-guided imaging agent for prostate cancer biopsy procedures. By enabling real-time visualization of cancerous tissue during biopsies, AS1986NS has the potential to significantly enhance diagnostic precision and reduce unnecessary procedures.“Partnering with Antelope Surgical Solutions aligns perfectly with Primo's mission to advance precision medicine,” said Ya-Ting Huang, PhD, Director of Research and Development at Primo Biotechnology.“We are thrilled to contribute our expertise to a trial that aims to improve cancer diagnostics and patient outcomes.”Although this initial trial focuses on fluorescence-guided biopsy imaging, AS1986NS will also be applied to intraoperative cancer margin detection in fluorescent-guided robotic radical prostatectomy. Primo and Antelope Surgical Solutions plan to expand AS1986NS utility in immediate upcoming FDA submissions that include radioligand therapeutic and PET imaging capabilities, further advancing the field of precision oncology.“This collaboration is a crucial milestone in validating AS1986NS's potential to transform cancer diagnostics,” said Amy Wu, MD, FACS, CEO of Antelope Surgical Solutions.“Primo Biotechnology's expertise in radioligand theranostics and clinical trial management makes them an ideal partner for this groundbreaking study.”Primo Biotechnology's focus on radioligand theranostics and precision medicine uniquely positions it to support the clinical development of AS1986NS, offering comprehensive trial management and infrastructure to ensure the study's success.About Primo Biotechnology Co., Ltd.Primo Biotechnology Co., Ltd., based in Taipei, Taiwan, specializes in advancing precision medicine and the development of radioligand theranostics (RLT). Primo provides comprehensive clinical research and trial management services for global pharmaceutical companies, focusing on oncology and life-saving therapies. For more information, visit or connect with Amy Wu, MD, CEO on LinkedInAbout Antelope Surgical Solutions, Inc.Antelope Surgical Solutions, Inc. is a biotechnology company revolutionizing cancer care through innovative small-molecule therapies. Based in New York, Antelope combines diagnostic, therapeutic, and surgical modalities into single-agent solutions, beginning with prostate cancer. For more information, visit .

