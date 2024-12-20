Taskade Rolls Out Enhanced Shared AI Agents, Custom Agent Tools, And New Automations

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Taskade empowers teams with improvements to shared AI agents, enhanced custom agent tools, and solutions.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Taskade, a leader in AI-powered productivity solutions, announces a selection of new features that allow teams and individuals to build more flexible, agentic workflows for streamlining projects and tasks.

Advanced Controls for Shared AI Agents

The latest release introduces refined controls for public-facing Autonomous AI Agents that can now be embedded online or shared through direct links. The sharing feature allows users to fully customize their public agents with a variety of templates and branding options, including custom backgrounds and themes to match organizational aesthetics.

Extended Capabilities of AI Agents

The update further enhances the capabilities of agentic workflows within Taskade. AI Agents can now automatically assign tasks based on the context of conversations, which simplifies the hand-off process between artificial intelligence and human team members.

New Automation Connectors and Workflows

Taskade is continuously developing its AI automation capabilities with new integrations that include LinkedIn and Twitter/X connectors as well as the option to create and maintain CRMs with custom fields using automation flows. The improvements further solidify Taskade's commitment to integrating smart solutions into everyday workflows.

