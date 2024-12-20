AXA XL APPOINTS NEW CHIEF UNDERWRITING OFFICER, CONSTRUCTION AND ENERGY IN THE AMERICAS

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AXA XL has appointed Jon Tellekamp as Chief Underwriting Officer, and Energy, reporting to Donna Nadeau, head of Large Commercial. In his new role, he will lead AXA XL's combined Construction and underwriting and risk engineering teams in the large commercial space.



According to Ms. Nadeau, "Both construction and energy industries face similar risks, including project delays, safety hazards, and environmental challenges. This is exactly what drove us to combine these teams to allow for a more integrated approach to risk management and insurance solutions. We've already seen impressive success with these underwriting teams working together, and now, under Jon's leadership and with his combined Construction and Energy industry experience, we look forward to seeing even more."



Mr. Tellekamp joins us from Liberty Mutual where he's spent nearly 20 years building up his Construction and Energy industry knowledge and underwriting expertise. In his most recent role as Senior Vice President and Head of Excess Casualty for Major Accounts at Liberty Mutual, Jon oversaw the excess casualty insurance offerings for Liberty's largest clients.

Prior to this role, he managed Liberty's U.S. Excess Casualty Construction and Energy segment.

