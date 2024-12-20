Kuwait's SJC Congratulates Amir On First Anniv. Of Ascending To Power

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 20 (KUNA) -- President and members of Kuwait's Supreme Judicial Council (SJC), and all judicial authority members congratulated on Friday the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber on the first anniversary of ascending to power.

SJC members prayed to Allah the Almighty to return this occasion to His Highness the Amir with everlasting good health, of Justice wrote on its "X" account.

They also wished further progress, security and prosperity for Kuwaitis, under His Highness the Amir's wise leadership, it added. (end)









