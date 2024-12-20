Kuwait's SJC Congratulates Amir On First Anniv. Of Ascending To Power
KUWAIT, Dec 20 (KUNA) -- President and members of Kuwait's Supreme Judicial Council (SJC), and all judicial authority members congratulated on Friday His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on the first anniversary of ascending to power.
SJC members prayed to Allah the Almighty to return this occasion to His Highness the Amir with everlasting good health, Ministry of Justice wrote on its "X" account.
They also wished further progress, security and prosperity for Kuwaitis, under His Highness the Amir's wise leadership, it added. (end)
