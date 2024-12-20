Greenway Health Enhances UDS Reporting With UDS+ Capability For Fqhcs

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Streamlining regulatory compliance and empowering FQHCs to meet evolving HRSA requirements

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenway , a leading health information services provider, is proud to announce the general availability of its UDS+ reporting capability through Greenway Insights (GI), a cloud-based data intelligence powered by AWS and designed to simplify regulatory compliance. This solution equips Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs)–along with other 330-funded programs such as Community Health Centers (CHCs) and Migrant Health Centers (MHCs)–using Greenway's Intergy EHR to meet the evolving reporting requirements set by the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA).

Greenway's UDS+ reporting solution became available to clients on October 16, 2024, ahead of HRSA's timeline for accepting submissions. Designed to streamline data reporting for FQHCs, the solution ensures compliance with HRSA's requirements for Program Year 2024, including the submission of demographic data and clinical quality measures, such as cancer screenings, blood pressure control, and diabetes management.

"This advancement underscores Greenway Health's commitment to empowering FQHCs with innovative tools that simplify compliance and enable them to focus on delivering high-quality care," said David Cohen, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Greenway Health. "We are proud to support our clients in navigating these regulatory changes seamlessly."

Greenway's UDS+ solution is designed to help FQHCs transition smoothly to HRSA's updated reporting framework. By leveraging the UDS+ FHIR specification, the solution offers a comprehensive and reliable approach to patient-level data submissions while prioritizing ease of use for healthcare providers.

