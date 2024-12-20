Delhi BJP Gets Over 1 Lakh Suggestions On Manifesto

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 20 (IANS) The Delhi BJP has received 1.04 lakh suggestions from citizens for its manifesto for the upcoming Assembly elections, said Convener of the party's Election 2025 Manifesto Committee, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri on Friday.

The enthusiastic response of the people is evident from the fact that people are fed up with the Kejriwal government, said Bidhuri.

He said that the BJP's manifesto for the Assembly would not only be comprehensive but also embody public aspirations.

He said that the party's manifesto committee has held six meetings so far and listed numerous issues.

Bidhuri said that the party has understood public issues through discussions and will soon consolidate the findings. The senior members of the manifesto committee will prepare and present the BJP's 2025 election manifesto.

He stated that they had launched an email ID and WhatsApp number to collect suggestions from the public. Through these platforms, they have received over 40,000 suggestions to date: 3,259 via email and 36,742 via WhatsApp.

Additionally, BJP deployed mobile manifesto vans across all 70 Assembly constituencies in Delhi through its district organisations. Till Thursday, these vans had collected 60,754 suggestions, which are now being compiled.

The van programme was launched by Delhi BJP election in-charge Baijayant Panda and co-incharge Alka Gurjar, among others.

Apart from RWAs, meetings were also conducted with sanitation workers, the Poorvanchal community, and Jat and Gurjar community members, he said.

Earlier, Union Minister of State for Corporate Affairs and Road, Transport and Highways Harsh Malhotra highlighted the path-breaking reforms of JAM (Jan Dhan Yojna, Aadhaar and Mobile) Trinity Schemes, Digital Transactions and Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY.

Malhotra stated that since 2014, the Modi Government has been working for the poor and more than 200 schemes have been launched in the last 10 years for the welfare of the 140 crore people of the nation.

He said that under the visionary leadership of PM Narendra Modi, Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) has brought a significant portion of India's population into the banking ecosystem.